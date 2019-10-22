Tim Cook Promotes Sustainability at Ceres Gala in New York City

To that end, the Apple CEO used his time at the podium to engage issues of sustainability and renewable energy, while framing climate change as an opportunity.
"We don't see climate change as risk, but opportunity," said Cook. "With our supply chain partners, we see a chance to develop new and valuable competencies, because it is the right thing to do."
We can't face challenges by "shrinking our thinking or pulling up the draw bridge," Cook continued, later tweeting: "Companies have a responsibility to use their innovation and agility to lead on the climate crisis."
Companies have a responsibility to use their innovation and agility to lead on the climate crisis. Thank you to Ceres for their work and for this award — and to @LisaPJackson and the team for driving us all forward. 🌎🌍🌏— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 22, 2019
Big applause for @apple CEO Tim Cook from from @CeresNews because he spoke out -- and stayed in -- when US backed out of Paris climate agreement. He's keynoting at 30th anniversary bash for Ceres. pic.twitter.com/o7mdnH2xZJ— Dave Armon (@daveyarmon) October 22, 2019
Apple has led the way in renewable energy in the corporate world. Apple Park in California is powered by one of the largest onsite corporate solar energy installations, and all of the company's data centers are similarly powered by 100 percent renewable energy, as are its U.S. retail stores, and the large majority of its corporate facilities.
Ceres says that it works with leading investors and companies to "build leadership and drive solutions throughout the economy" as it tackles the world's biggest sustainability challenges, including climate change, water scarcity and pollution.