Tim Cook Promotes Sustainability at Ceres Gala in New York City

Tuesday October 22, 2019 3:44 AM PDT by Tim Hardwick
Tim Cook gave the keynote speech at the Ceres 30th Anniversary Gala in New York City on Monday night. Ceres is a sustainability nonprofit organization, and Cook was invited to share Apple's outlook on the future of sustainable energy.

‌Tim Cook‌ at Ceres (Photo credit: @JamesGould21)

To that end, the Apple CEO used his time at the podium to engage issues of sustainability and renewable energy, while framing climate change as an opportunity.

"We don't see climate change as risk, but opportunity," said Cook. "With our supply chain partners, we see a chance to develop new and valuable competencies, because it is the right thing to do."

We can't face challenges by "shrinking our thinking or pulling up the draw bridge," Cook continued, later tweeting: "Companies have a responsibility to use their innovation and agility to lead on the climate crisis."


Apple has led the way in renewable energy in the corporate world. Apple Park in California is powered by one of the largest onsite corporate solar energy installations, and all of the company's data centers are similarly powered by 100 percent renewable energy, as are its U.S. retail stores, and the large majority of its corporate facilities.

Ceres says that it works with leading investors and companies to "build leadership and drive solutions throughout the economy" as it tackles the world's biggest sustainability challenges, including climate change, water scarcity and pollution.

