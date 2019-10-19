Top Stories: Beats Solo Pro Headphones, Apple Leaks 16-Inch MacBook Pro, $399 'iPhone SE 2' and More

Other top stories this week included rumored $399 pricing for the so-called "iPhone SE 2" coming early next year, the release of iOS 13.1.3, and more, so read on for all of the details!
Apple Introduces $300 Beats Solo Pro Headphones With Noise Cancellation, Unfold-to-Power, and More
Apple this week unveiled new Beats Solo Pro headphones with active noise cancelation, the Apple-designed H1 chip for hands-free "Hey Siri" support, redesigned on-ear cushions for improved comfort, an enhanced acoustic platform for improved sound delivery, the ability to power on the headphones by simply unfolding them, and more.
We've already had a chance to go hands-on with the new headphones, so be sure to check out our early impressions. Beats Solo Pro will be available October 30 in Black, Ivory, Gray, Dark Blue, Light Blue, and Red, with pre-orders available now on Apple.com. Pricing is set at $299.95 in the United States.
16-Inch MacBook Pro Referenced in macOS Catalina 10.15.1 Beta
Icons apparently depicting the widely rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro have been uncovered in the macOS Catalina version 10.15.1 beta, which has been in testing since last week.
The icon looks similar to the 15-inch MacBook Pro asset that is included in previous versions of macOS, but with slightly thinner bezels and perhaps a distinct escape key. The notebook is depicted in both Silver and Space Gray, with "16" in both filenames presumably referring to the larger 16-inch display expected for the rumored machine.
iPhone SE 2 Estimated to Start at $399 With Red Color Option
The rumored "iPhone SE 2" will feature an A13 Bionic chip, 3GB of RAM, and 64GB/128GB storage options, while 3D Touch will be removed, according to noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
Kuo believes the device will launch in the first quarter of 2020 in Space Gray, Silver, and Red colors, adding that pricing will likely start at $399.
Previous reports have suggested the device will resemble the iPhone 8, including a 4.7-inch display and a Touch ID home button.
Apple Releases iOS 13.1.3 With Bug Fixes for Phone, Mail, Health, and More
The fourth update to iOS 13 arrived this week in the form of iOS 13.1.3, which includes bug fixes and improvements related to incoming calls, iCloud backups, Apple Watch pairing and notification syncing, Bluetooth connectivity in vehicles, and more.
Apple also released a companion iPadOS 13.1.3 update with bug fixes and improvements.
And for the Mac, there's a new supplemental update for macOS Catalina that fixes an issue that prevented Setup Assistant from completing, improves installation reliability on Macs with low disk space, and more.
AirPlay 2 Speakers Compared: Sonos Move vs. Bose Portable Home Speaker
Bose and Sonos recently came out with new AirPlay 2-enabled speakers, providing alternatives to Apple's own HomePod speaker.
In our latest video on our YouTube channel, we went hands-on with the Bose Portable Home Speaker and the Sonos Move to see what the speakers have to offer and how they compare to one another.
PSA: Apple Mail Bugs Can Lead to Data Loss in macOS Catalina
macOS Catalina has suffered from its fair share of bugs and hiccups since its release earlier this month, including with Apple's Mail app.
Specifically, a report this week claimed that when upgrading to macOS Catalina, there is a risk of a large number of emails being incomplete or missing entirely for reasons not entirely clear.
Samsung Admits Major Security Flaw in Galaxy S10 Under-Screen Fingerprint Sensor
A major flaw in Samsung's latest Galaxy S10 and S10+ smartphones has been discovered that basically means any fingerprint can unlock the device with the help of a cheap screen protector.
Responding to the incident, Samsung said it was "aware of the case of S10's malfunctioning fingerprint recognition and will soon issue a software patch."
