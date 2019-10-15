Apple Releases iOS 13.1.3 With Bug Fixes for Phone, Mail, Health, and More

Apple is separating the new smartphones into its usual low-cost versus high-cost categories, with big differences between the two models coming down to the camera, display, and battery life.
The iOS and iPadOS 13.1.3 updates are available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the updates, go to Settings > General > Software Update.
According to Apple's release notes for the software, the iOS 13.1.3 update introduces bug fixes and performance improvements. Full details below:
iOS 13.1.3 includes bug fixes and improvements for your iPhone. This update:
- Addresses an issue that could prevent a device from ringing or vibrating for an incoming call
- Fixes an issue that may prevent opening a meeting invite in Mail
- Resolves an issue where data in the Health app may not display correctly after daylight savings time adjusts
- Fixes an issue where Voice Memos recordings may not download after restoring from iCloud Backup
- Addresses an issue where apps might fail to download when restoring from iCloud Backup
- Fixes an issue that can prevent Apple Watch from pairing successfully
- Resolves an issue where notifications may not be received on Apple Watch
- Fixes an issue where Bluetooth may disconnect on certain vehicles
- Improves connection reliability of Bluetooth hearing aids and headsets
- Addresses launch performance for apps that use Game Center
iPadOS 13.1.3 includes bug fixes and improvements for your iPad. This update:
- Fixes an issue that may prevent opening a meeting invite in Mail
- Fixes an issue where Voice Memos recordings may not download after restoring from iCloud Backup
- Addresses an issue where apps might fail to download when restoring from iCloud Backup
- Improves connection reliability of Bluetooth hearing aids and headsets
- Addresses launch performance for apps that use Game Center
For some people it's just never enough and there is no making them happy.
Was it time for 13.0?
Was it time for 13.1?
Was it time for 13.1.1?
Was it time for 13.1.2?
Any chance of a ***** Watch patch, Apple?
About ****ing time!!!
Was it time for 13.0?
Was it time for 13.1?
Was it time for 13.1.1?
Was it time for 13.1.2?
I had a very important reminder scheduled for Sunday and I would have missed it if it weren’t for the fact that it (thankfully) displayed oh my MacBook (still haven’t updated to Catalina). The reminder doesn’t show up anywhere at all on my phone or iPad.
