New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

Apple Releases iOS 13.1.3 With Bug Fixes for Phone, Mail, Health, and More

Tuesday October 15, 2019 10:09 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today released iOS 13.1.3 and iPadOS 13.1.3, minor updates to the iOS 13.1.2 software that was released two weeks ago. This is the fourth update to the iOS 13 operating system that came out in September.

The iOS and ‌iPadOS‌ 13.1.3 updates are available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the updates, go to Settings > General > Software Update.


According to Apple's release notes for the software, the iOS 13.1.3 update introduces bug fixes and performance improvements. Full details below:
iOS 13.1.3 includes bug fixes and improvements for your iPhone. This update:

- Addresses an issue that could prevent a device from ringing or vibrating for an incoming call
- Fixes an issue that may prevent opening a meeting invite in Mail
- Resolves an issue where data in the Health app may not display correctly after daylight savings time adjusts
- Fixes an issue where Voice Memos recordings may not download after restoring from iCloud Backup
- Addresses an issue where apps might fail to download when restoring from ‌iCloud‌ Backup
- Fixes an issue that can prevent Apple Watch from pairing successfully
- Resolves an issue where notifications may not be received on ‌Apple Watch‌
- Fixes an issue where Bluetooth may disconnect on certain vehicles
- Improves connection reliability of Bluetooth hearing aids and headsets
- Addresses launch performance for apps that use Game Center
There are also separate release notes for the ‌iPadOS‌ 13.1.3 update, outlining fixed issues relevant to that platform:
‌iPadOS‌ 13.1.3 includes bug fixes and improvements for your iPad. This update:

- Fixes an issue that may prevent opening a meeting invite in Mail
- Fixes an issue where Voice Memos recordings may not download after restoring from ‌iCloud‌ Backup
- Addresses an issue where apps might fail to download when restoring from ‌iCloud‌ Backup
- Improves connection reliability of Bluetooth hearing aids and headsets
- Addresses launch performance for apps that use Game Center
More info on what's new in ‌iOS 13‌ can be found in our iOS 13 roundup.

Related Roundups: iOS 13, iPadOS
[ 50 comments ]

Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
GreenPixel
45 minutes ago at 10:19 am


Was it time for 13.0?
Was it time for 13.1?
Was it time for 13.1.1?
Was it time for 13.1.2?

For some people it's just never enough and there is no making them happy.
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
Bin Cook
46 minutes ago at 10:17 am
Waiting for the guinea pigs to check whether this bricks anything first.

Any chance of a ***** Watch patch, Apple?
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
Phillyphil0302
52 minutes ago at 10:12 am
About ****ing time!!!
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
WannaGoMac
39 minutes ago at 10:25 am
How about fix the issue were email notification says there’s mail, then you open mail and no mail downloaded until you do a manual refresh?
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
OriginalMacRat
46 minutes ago at 10:17 am


About ****ing time!!!


Was it time for 13.0?
Was it time for 13.1?
Was it time for 13.1.1?
Was it time for 13.1.2?
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
anthonymoody
36 minutes ago at 10:27 am
Apple's really killing it on this round of OS updates and not in a good way.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Benz63amg
43 minutes ago at 10:21 am
Any WatchOS update?
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Caliber26
45 minutes ago at 10:19 am
Too bad there’s nothing on that list for Reminders. :mad:

I had a very important reminder scheduled for Sunday and I would have missed it if it weren’t for the fact that it (thankfully) displayed oh my MacBook (still haven’t updated to Catalina). The reminder doesn’t show up anywhere at all on my phone or iPad.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
justice4all77
48 minutes ago at 10:16 am
Ok great, now PLEASE fix Catalina
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Trager
32 minutes ago at 10:32 am
But does it fix the stupid problems with external keyboards on the iPad? If you use cmd-tab to switch between apps, the cmd key stays stuck on, which has some really nasty side effects depending on which app you switch to.
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]