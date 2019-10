Apple Releases iOS 13.1.3 With Bug Fixes for Phone, Mail, Health, and More

iOS 13.1.3 includes bug fixes and improvements for your iPhone. This update:



Apple today released iOS 13.1.3 and iPadOS 13.1.3, minor updates to the iOS 13.1.2 software that was released two weeks ago. This is the fourth update to the iOS 13 operating system that came out in September.The iOS and ‌iPadOS‌ 13.1.3 updates are available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the updates, go to Settings > General > Software Update.According to Apple's release notes for the software, the iOS 13.1.3 update introduces bug fixes and performance improvements. Full details below:There are also separate release notes for the ‌iPadOS‌ 13.1.3 update, outlining fixed issues relevant to that platform:More info on what's new in ‌iOS 13‌ can be found in our iOS 13 roundup