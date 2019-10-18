Night mode is an automatic setting which takes advantage of the new wide-angle camera that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. It's equipped with a larger sensor that is able to let in more light, allowing for brighter photos when the light is low.
16-Inch MacBook Pro Possibly Referenced in macOS Catalina 10.15.1 Beta
The icon looks similar to the 15-inch MacBook Pro asset that is included in previous versions of macOS, but with slightly thinner bezels. The notebook is depicted in both Silver and Space Gray, with "16" in both filenames.
Earlier this year, noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said Apple is readying a 16-inch MacBook Pro with an all-new design, including the return of a more reliable scissor mechanism keyboard, for release by the end of 2019. However, it is unclear if the notebook is still planned for this year or has been pushed back to 2020.
The 16-inch MacBook Pro is rumored to feature narrower bezels, as the icons above suggest, perhaps allowing the larger display to fit in a notebook with a similar physical size as the current 15-inch MacBook Pro.
IHS Markit analyst Jeff Lin believes the 16-inch MacBook Pro will feature a 3,072×1,920 resolution and be powered by Intel's 9th-generation Coffee Lake Refresh processors, suggesting the notebook will be configurable with up to an 8-core Core i9 processor in line with the latest 15-inch MacBook Pro.
There you can find 2 images:
com.apple.macbookpro-16-silver.icns
com.apple.macbookpro-16-space-grey.icns
