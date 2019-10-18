New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

16-Inch MacBook Pro Possibly Referenced in macOS Catalina 10.15.1 Beta

Friday October 18, 2019 3:00 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Alleged icons depicting the widely rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro have been uncovered by French blog MacGeneration in the first two betas of macOS Catalina version 10.15.1, which has been in testing since last week.

The icon looks similar to the 15-inch MacBook Pro asset that is included in previous versions of macOS, but with slightly thinner bezels. The notebook is depicted in both Silver and Space Gray, with "16" in both filenames.


Earlier this year, noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said Apple is readying a 16-inch MacBook Pro with an all-new design, including the return of a more reliable scissor mechanism keyboard, for release by the end of 2019. However, it is unclear if the notebook is still planned for this year or has been pushed back to 2020.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro is rumored to feature narrower bezels, as the icons above suggest, perhaps allowing the larger display to fit in a notebook with a similar physical size as the current 15-inch MacBook Pro.

IHS Markit analyst Jeff Lin believes the 16-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ will feature a 3,072×1,920 resolution and be powered by Intel's 9th-generation Coffee Lake Refresh processors, suggesting the notebook will be configurable with up to an 8-core Core i9 processor in line with the latest 15-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌.

Avatar
dan9700
26 minutes ago at 07:03 am
still same bezels just slightly smaller at the top, this isn't what I expected
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
CrazyForCashews
24 minutes ago at 07:05 am
So it begins...

Time for Apple to redeem themselves. Fingers crossed they don't screw up this time, as the Mac deserves better!
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
IRockThat828pScreen
27 minutes ago at 07:02 am
WHERE
IS
MY
OCTOBER
EVENT
TIM?!??!!?
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
shanson27
26 minutes ago at 07:02 am
Hmm same bezels ?
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
pookitoo
26 minutes ago at 07:03 am
the designers at apple are on strike
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
jasonefmonk
26 minutes ago at 07:03 am
Here’s to hoping they can begin to put this keyboard fiasco behind them.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
precision01
20 minutes ago at 07:09 am
I just checked and those files are on path: /System/Library/CoreServices/CoreTypes.bundle/Contents/Library/MacHardwareTypes-2019f.bundle/Contents/Resources/

There you can find 2 images:

com.apple.macbookpro-16-silver.icns
com.apple.macbookpro-16-space-grey.icns

As these are probably placeholder images for the new machine, those images look like the actual 15" MacBook Pro.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
lunarworks
19 minutes ago at 07:10 am


Hmm same bezels ?

Could be a placeholder image. Apple's gotta realize people dig through beta releases for tiny bits of info like this. So even if this reference needs to be in there for testing purposes, it doesn't mean it needs an actual photo.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
dsraj
19 minutes ago at 07:10 am
That’s a really old wallpaper from the Leopard days...I don’t think this is it. Obvious fake.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Val-kyrie
10 minutes ago at 07:19 am


I hope it lunches with AMD's new flagship APU on 7nm


Yes, but that’s not launching until H1 2020.
Rating: 1 Votes

