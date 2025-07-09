iPhone 17 Air Rumored to Be Available in These Four Colors

Apple plans to offer the iPhone 17 Air in at least four colors, including Black, Silver, Light Gold, and Light Blue, according to a leaker known as Majin Bu.



The new lighter blue color option for the device was first mentioned a day ago by Fixed Focus Digital, a Weibo account with more than two million followers, and Majin Bu said that he has confirmed this information with his own sources.

It is unclear if Light Gold and Light Blue will be Apple's actual marketing names for those colors, if this rumor proves to be accurate.

Majin Bu said that the Light Blue color will be similar to the Sky Blue finish offered for the latest MacBook Air, so perhaps Apple would opt to extend the Sky Blue name to the iPhone 17 Air. This is merely speculation on our part.

As a refresher, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to be the thinnest iPhone ever. However, the device is expected to have some compromises compared to iPhone 17 Pro models, including worse battery life, only a single rear camera, only a single speaker, and potentially either an A19 chip or a slightly limited version of the A19 Pro chip.

The device is also expected to have a 6.6-inch OLED display, MagSafe, and 12GB of RAM.

Apple should unveil the iPhone 17 Air in September.

Majin Bu has a mixed track record with Apple rumors. The account was recently accurate about iPadOS 26 introducing a Mac-like menu bar.