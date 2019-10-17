New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Samsung Admits Major Security Flaw in Galaxy S10 Under-Screen Fingerprint Sensor

Thursday October 17, 2019 4:42 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
A major flaw in Samsung's Galaxy S10 smartphone has been discovered that basically means any fingerprint can unlock the device with the help of a cheap screen protector.


According to the BBC, a British woman discovered the authentication flaw after she applied a cheap gel screen protector bought off eBay to her Galaxy S10.

She soon discovered that she was able to authenticate as the owner by pressing her left thumbprint against the phone's onscreen fingerprint sensor – the problem being that she hadn't registered her thumb with the device's biometric authenticaton system.

Her suspicions were confirmed when her husband was also able to unlock the phone by pressing either one of his thumbs on the screen's built-in sensor. The screen protector was then applied to another relative's Galaxy S10 and the same thing occurred.

Responding to the incident, Samsung said it was "aware of the case of S10's malfunctioning fingerprint recognition and will soon issue a software patch."

Previous reports have suggested that certain screen protectors are "incompatible" with Samsung's fingerprint sensor because they leave a small air gap that can interfere with the scanning. The sensor relies on ultrasound to detect the microscopic ridges that make every fingerprint unique.

The Galaxy S10 is the latest in Samsung's flagship S series, which is usually regarded as the iPhone's annual rival. The Korean company launched the phone in March and referred to its under-screen fingerprint authentication system as "revolutionary."

(Thanks, Chris!)

Avatar
dan9700
52 minutes ago at 04:44 am
Do people really still think Samsung makes good phones, after the fold i can’t trust them
Rating: 9 Votes
Avatar
GadgetBen
47 minutes ago at 04:49 am
Another rushed Samsung feature to market before it’s ready and properly tested.
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
chucker23n1
32 minutes ago at 05:04 am
"Why doesn't Apple just put the fingerprint sensor under the screen, like Samsung?"
"Why doesn't the iPhone 11 ship with 5G?"
"What's Apple's answer to foldable phones?"

Gee, it's almost as though the technology isn't mature.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
Darmok N Jalad
42 minutes ago at 04:54 am
Maybe they will bring back the self destruct feature for added security.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
Jacquesvw
45 minutes ago at 04:51 am
That shows how little testing Samsung does. I can understand it failing to unlock with certain screen protectors, but looks like it just unlocks if the fingerprint is not clear.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
D.T.
49 minutes ago at 04:47 am
Not so easy, is it? ;)
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
guitarpanda
45 minutes ago at 04:51 am
Can't wait for this thread to become yet another echo chamber full with people who prefer Touch ID to Face ID because having to put your finger in a certain place on the phone is somehow more convenient than having to do nothing.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
coords
49 minutes ago at 04:47 am
Hilarious!! First their pathetic atempt @ cloning FaceID & now this!! lol!!
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
Menel
39 minutes ago at 04:57 am


Do people really still think Samsung makes good phones, after the fold i can’t trust them

You trusted them after the Fire Phone?
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Unami
46 minutes ago at 04:50 am
But why would it unlock the phone, if the screen protector interferes with the sensor? That's just stupid.
Rating: 2 Votes

