macOS Catalina Now Available
Apple Releases macOS Catalina Supplemental Update With Fixes for Installation, iCloud Login, and Game Center Bugs
The macOS Catalina Supplemental Update includes installation and reliability improvements, and is recommended for all users.Today's supplemental update comes ahead of macOS 10.15.1, which was seeded as an initial developer beta last Friday.
This update:
- Improves installation reliability of macOS Catalina on Macs with low disk space
- Fixes an issue that prevented Setup Assistant from completing during some installations
- Resolves an issue that prevents accepting iCloud Terms and Conditions when multiple iCloud accounts are logged in
- Improves the reliability of saving Game Center data when playing Apple Arcade games offline
