Apple Releases macOS Catalina Supplemental Update With Fixes for Installation, iCloud Login, and Game Center Bugs

Tuesday October 15, 2019 10:34 am PDT by Eric Slivka
Alongside iOS 13.1.3, Apple today also released a supplemental update for macOS Catalina, addressing several bugs from the initial public release version, including a problem with Setup Assistant hanging during Catalina installation.


The ‌macOS Catalina‌ Supplemental Update includes installation and reliability improvements, and is recommended for all users.

This update:
- Improves installation reliability of ‌macOS Catalina‌ on Macs with low disk space
- Fixes an issue that prevented Setup Assistant from completing during some installations
- Resolves an issue that prevents accepting iCloud Terms and Conditions when multiple ‌iCloud‌ accounts are logged in
- Improves the reliability of saving Game Center data when playing Apple Arcade games offline
Today's supplemental update comes ahead of macOS 10.15.1, which was seeded as an initial developer beta last Friday.

Avatar
masterleep
23 minutes ago at 10:44 am
Wish they would call it macOS 13.0.1 and dispense with unversioned "supplemental updates".
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
ersan191
17 minutes ago at 10:51 am
Mine got stuck here.

Edit: It finished about 10 minutes later.

Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Blackstick
25 minutes ago at 10:42 am
Not touching this beast until at least 10.15.2
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
bernaferrar
26 minutes ago at 10:42 am
985.4MB update to fix icloud and installation issues. I've been using Catalina and really regret, Mojave was way more stable. Sidecar doesn't work (timeout!), iCloud is buggier than ever and now my computer even awakes randomly (powernap is off!). Worst update in years.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
decypher44
24 minutes ago at 10:43 am
Yeah, I’m still going to wait until early next year to update to Catalina.
Rating: 1 Votes

