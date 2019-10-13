New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Kuo: iPhone SE 2 Launching in Q1 2020 with A13 at $399 Price

Sunday October 13, 2019 5:02 pm PDT by MacRumors Staff
Apple is planning on releasing an iPhone SE 2 in the first quarter of 2020 and starting at a $399 price point, according to the latest research report from reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

iPhone SE vs iPhone 8
Kuo goes into more detail about the expected specs of the so called "‌iPhone SE‌ 2" in the latest research note obtained by MacRumors. Specs for the new low-end iPhone are said to include:
  • A13 CPU (same as iPhone 11)
  • 3GB LPDDR4X
  • 64GB and 128GB options
  • Space Gray, Silver and Red colors
  • No 3D Touch
Kuo expects the new ‌iPhone SE‌ 2 will be a popular upgrade option for existing iPhone 6 and iPhone 6S owners.

Despite being referred to as a "‌iPhone SE‌ 2" by Kuo, the analyst expects the form factor of Apple's new budget iPhone to be similar to the iPhone 8.

Top Rated Comments

Avatar
dmx
59 minutes ago at 05:07 pm
That’s going to be a monster for sales at that price point.
Rating: 8 Votes
Avatar
turbineseaplane
1 hour ago at 05:06 pm
Ugh.
If I wanted an iPhone 8 shaped phone I could go buy one right now

An iPhone 8 size/shape totally misses the point of the iPhone SE and why so many of us love it like no other.

The small form factor is the key
Rating: 7 Votes
Avatar
redneckitengineer
53 minutes ago at 05:13 pm
If it ain't tiny, it ain't an SE. It should be Small Edition. I'd get one...if it were small.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
jayducharme
50 minutes ago at 05:16 pm
That's probably what I'll go for (the 128 gb version) if true. I guess Apple won't be going any smaller than the 8, but at least that's smaller than their other current offerings.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
chatin
51 minutes ago at 05:15 pm
Apple is getting everything right with the iPhone lately.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
alien3dx
48 minutes ago at 05:18 pm
i just need a phone can call and whatsapp. Give me old 5s and old ios back.New os killing all old phone
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
MacClueless
56 minutes ago at 05:10 pm
It’s great to have an entry level iPhone for low income people. Not everyone needs an iPhone 11 Pro.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
blairh
58 minutes ago at 05:08 pm
Wonder what they will call it. Shame it won't be smaller than the iPhone 8.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
ilikewhey
56 minutes ago at 05:10 pm
will it have night mode? it yes its a instant buy for me, too bad no 3d touch cause i actually uses it alot.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
nvmls
55 minutes ago at 05:11 pm
Some consumers: We'd like a 4" sized phone, with latest processor, camera & edge to edge display.

Apple: K, we have some iPhone 8 chasis we could recycle.

Some consumers: But there is no SE signature on that size.

Apple: No worries, it will be the best iPhone SE2 ever created in an iPhone 8 body.
Rating: 2 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]