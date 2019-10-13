Apple is separating the new smartphones into its usual low-cost versus high-cost categories, with big differences between the two models coming down to the camera, display, and battery life.
Kuo: iPhone SE 2 Launching in Q1 2020 with A13 at $399 Price
Kuo goes into more detail about the expected specs of the so called "iPhone SE 2" in the latest research note obtained by MacRumors. Specs for the new low-end iPhone are said to include:
- A13 CPU (same as iPhone 11)
- 3GB LPDDR4X
- 64GB and 128GB options
- Space Gray, Silver and Red colors
- No 3D Touch
Despite being referred to as a "iPhone SE 2" by Kuo, the analyst expects the form factor of Apple's new budget iPhone to be similar to the iPhone 8.
If I wanted an iPhone 8 shaped phone I could go buy one right now
An iPhone 8 size/shape totally misses the point of the iPhone SE and why so many of us love it like no other.
The small form factor is the key
Apple: K, we have some iPhone 8 chasis we could recycle.
Some consumers: But there is no SE signature on that size.
Apple: No worries, it will be the best iPhone SE2 ever created in an iPhone 8 body.
