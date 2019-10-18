Night mode is an automatic setting which takes advantage of the new wide-angle camera that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. It's equipped with a larger sensor that is able to let in more light, allowing for brighter photos when the light is low.
Apple CEO Tim Cook Urges U.S. Senate to Pass the Fairness for High-Skilled Immigrants Act
"Immigrants make this country stronger and our economy more dynamic," said Cook. "As a first step toward needed comprehensive reform, I urge the Senate to move quickly to pass the Fairness for High-Skilled Immigrants Act. The contributions of these workers are critical to America's future."
The U.S. House of Representatives passed the High-Skilled Immigrants Act in July, but the Senate has so far blocked the bill.
Apple and Cook frequently back pro-immigration legislation. Earlier this month, for example, Cook lent his name to Apple's amicus brief with the U.S. Supreme Court in support of DACA, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals immigration policy that protects "Dreamers" from deportation.
Immigrants make this country stronger and our economy more dynamic. As a first step toward needed comprehensive reform, I urge the Senate to move quickly to pass the Fairness for High-Skilled Immigrants Act. The contributions of these workers are critical to America’s future.— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 17, 2019
Cheap foreign labor.
Put your money where your mouth is Cook.
"Immigrants make this country stronger and our economy more dynamic," I agree Tim. Whole heartedly. My family immgirated here from Italy 90+ years ago. Legally. And then assimilated, and built this country into something amazing.
That's altogether different from the people who's first act of entering the U.S. is a crime. And statistically, not the last either.
The measure Tim is supporting here is for legal immigrant workers. Who are "these people" in this story that brought up illegal immigrants at all?
Can someone explain to me why these people are completely incapable of distinguishing between legal immigrants and illegal aliens?
Immigrants make this country stronger and our economy more dynamic.
What a vapid statement. Some immigrants make this country stronger, most don’t. I’m not sure what a ‘dynamic’ economy is and neither is Cook. It is a meaningless phrase.
What really baffles me is how a country with free education and welfare can’t produce enough qualified workers. If Tim can’t get enough qualified workers from Americans then we need to end welfare to better incentify Americans.
Tim Cook always chiming in on US Politics with his ideology, yet can't make a peep about Hong Kong.
Yes, when it has to do with matters concerning Apple, as any other CEO would for the company and employees they're responsible for.
You disingenuously left out that crucial aspect.
That's just silly. If a CEO mentions a political issue of course they have to mention all of the rest of them or else they're being disingenuous
/s
because it affects Apple's bottom line and likely the quality of their products. Think Catalina is bad now? Betcha if they cleaned house of all immigrants it'd more of a train wreck than it already is. Ditto for iOS.
What are you talking about, its probably those immigrants that caused the bad OS's.
