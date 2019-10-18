New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

Apple CEO Tim Cook Urges U.S. Senate to Pass the Fairness for High-Skilled Immigrants Act

Friday October 18, 2019 2:21 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple CEO Tim Cook this week tweeted in support of the Fairness for High-Skilled Immigrants Act, urging the U.S. Senate to move quickly to pass the bipartisan bill, which would eliminate per-country limits on employment-based green cards and increase per-country limits for family-sponsored green cards.


"Immigrants make this country stronger and our economy more dynamic," said Cook. "As a first step toward needed comprehensive reform, I urge the Senate to move quickly to pass the Fairness for High-Skilled Immigrants Act. The contributions of these workers are critical to America's future."

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the High-Skilled Immigrants Act in July, but the Senate has so far blocked the bill.

Apple and Cook frequently back pro-immigration legislation. Earlier this month, for example, Cook lent his name to Apple's amicus brief with the U.S. Supreme Court in support of DACA, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals immigration policy that protects "Dreamers" from deportation.


Note: Due to the political nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Politics, Religion, Social Issues forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Tag: Tim Cook
[ 28 comments ]

Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
Plutonius
1 hour ago at 06:25 am
Why wouldn't Apple want it ?

Cheap foreign labor.
Rating: 12 Votes
Avatar
magicschoolbus
53 minutes ago at 06:33 am
Tim Cook always chiming in on US Politics with his ideology, yet can't make a peep about Hong Kong.

Put your money where your mouth is Cook.
Rating: 10 Votes
Avatar
okboy
1 hour ago at 06:25 am
Very plainly a plan to brain drain other nations and reduce wages. Shame.
Rating: 8 Votes
Avatar
PastaPrimav
51 minutes ago at 06:35 am
Can someone explain to me why these people are completely incapable of distinguishing between legal immigrants and illegal aliens?

Do they legitimately not know the difference, or do they just pretend because it would conflict with their agenda?

"Immigrants make this country stronger and our economy more dynamic," I agree Tim. Whole heartedly. My family immgirated here from Italy 90+ years ago. Legally. And then assimilated, and built this country into something amazing.

That's altogether different from the people who's first act of entering the U.S. is a crime. And statistically, not the last either.
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
benshive
50 minutes ago at 06:36 am


Can someone explain to me why these people are completely incapable of distinguishing between legal immigrants and illegal aliens?

Do they legitimately not know the difference, or do they just pretend because it would conflict with their agenda?

"Immigrants make this country stronger and our economy more dynamic," I agree Tim. Whole heartedly. My family immgirated here from Italy 90+ years ago. Legally. And then assimilated, and built this country into something amazing.

That's altogether different from the people who's first act of entering the U.S. is a crime. And statistically, not the last either.

The measure Tim is supporting here is for legal immigrant workers. Who are "these people" in this story that brought up illegal immigrants at all?
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
WWPD
47 minutes ago at 06:39 am
The picture just needs dollar signs photoshopped into his eyes to be complete.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
neliason
3 minutes ago at 07:24 am

Immigrants make this country stronger and our economy more dynamic.


What a vapid statement. Some immigrants make this country stronger, most don’t. I’m not sure what a ‘dynamic’ economy is and neither is Cook. It is a meaningless phrase.

What really baffles me is how a country with free education and welfare can’t produce enough qualified workers. If Tim can’t get enough qualified workers from Americans then we need to end welfare to better incentify Americans.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
citysnaps
49 minutes ago at 06:37 am


Tim Cook always chiming in on US Politics with his ideology, yet can't make a peep about Hong Kong.

Put your money where your mouth is Cook.


Yes, when it has to do with matters concerning Apple, as any other CEO would for the company and employees they're responsible for.

You disingenuously left out that crucial aspect.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
benshive
47 minutes ago at 06:39 am


Yes, when it has to do with matters concerning Apple, as any other CEO would for the company they're responsible for.

You disingenuously left out that crucial aspect.

That's just silly. If a CEO mentions a political issue of course they have to mention all of the rest of them or else they're being disingenuous
/s
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
norbinhouston
35 minutes ago at 06:51 am


because it affects Apple's bottom line and likely the quality of their products. Think Catalina is bad now? Betcha if they cleaned house of all immigrants it'd more of a train wreck than it already is. Ditto for iOS.


What are you talking about, its probably those immigrants that caused the bad OS's.
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]