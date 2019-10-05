New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Tim Cook Remembers Steve Jobs on 8th Anniversary of His Death

Saturday October 5, 2019 4:56 am PDT by Eric Slivka
Eight years ago today, Steve Jobs passed away from pancreatic cancer at the age of 56, one day after somewhat subdued Apple executives introduced the iPhone 4s at a media event on the company's Infinite Loop headquarters campus.


As he traditionally does, Apple CEO Tim Cook today marked the anniversary of Jobs' death with a tweet, sharing a Jobs quote and a photo of him at the iconic cube at Apple's Fifth Avenue retail store in New York City.


Apple continues to maintain its "Remembering Steve" page highlighting a few of the over one million submissions from people around the world who "shared their memories, thoughts, and feelings about Steve."

Avatar
miniroll32
5 minutes ago at 05:02 am
I remember Steve's keynotes for how natural and fairly down-to-earth they were. A marked contrast to the social justice warriors and actors we have on stage now...
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Romeo_Nightfall
6 minutes ago at 05:01 am
Apple died with him, unfortunately
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Rob_2811
7 minutes ago at 05:01 am
His legacy endures. ?
Rating: 1 Votes

