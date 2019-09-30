Apple Antara Retail Store Opens in Mexico City

Apple Antara is the first Apple Store of its kind in Latin America, featuring a pavilion design with 23-foot-tall sliding glass doors. Inside, there is also a Forum and 8K Video Wall for Today at Apple sessions, nestled among indoor trees.
Mexican illustrator Edgar Flores was in attendance, leading the store's first Today at Apple session and creating a communal art piece with participants.
Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president of Retail and People, joined the team to welcome customers to Apple Antara, while Mexican R&B artist Mariana "Nan" de Miguel, aka Girl Ultra, performed on the opening night. Apple also created a special App Store story and Apple Music playlist to celebrate the opening.
Over 100 new store team members have been employed at Apple Antara, which is now Apple's second retail store in Mexico City, after Apple Vía Santa Fe.