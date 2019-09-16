Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
All the Games on Apple Arcade at Launch
Apple Arcade isn't launching with the more than 100 titles Apple has said are in development, but there are over 50 games to download across a wide range of categories. All of the games are listed below.
- Assemble With Care (usTwo)
- Shantae and the Seven Sirens (WayForward Technologies)
- Grindstone (Capybara Games)
- WHAT THE GOLF? (The Label)
- Card of Darkness (Zach Gage)
- LEGO Brawls (LEGO)
- Patterned (Borderleap)
- Stellar Commanders (Blindflug Studios)
- Where Cards Fall (Snowman)
- Overland (Finji)
- Exit the Gungeon (Devolver Digital)
- Rayman Mini (Ubisoft)
- Spaceland (Tortuga Team)
- Agent Intercept (PikPok)
- Punch Planet (Block Zero Games)
- Sneaky Sasquatch (Rac7 Games)
- Operator 41 (Shifty Eye Games)
- Frogger in Toy Town (Konami)
- Red Reign (Ninja Kiwi)
- Various Daylife (Square Enix)
- Mini Motorways (Dinosaur Polo Club)
- Don't Bug Me! (Frosty Pop)
- Oceanhorn 2 (Cornfox & Bros)
- King's League II (Kurechii)
- Explottens (Werplay Priv.)
- Spelldrifter (Free Range Games)
- The Get Out Kids (Frosty Pop)
- Spek. (Rac7 Games)
- Way of the Turtle (Illusion Labs)
- Lifeslide (Block Zero Games)
- Neo Cab (Surprise Attack Games)
- Skate City (Snowman)
- Tint. (Lykke Studios)
- The Enchanted World (Noodlecake Studios)
- Over the Alps (Stave Studios)
- Hot Lava (Klei Entertainment)
- The Pinball Wizard (Frosty Pop)
- Shinsekai Into the Depths (Capcom)
- Word Laces (Minimega)
- Dear Reader (Local No. 12)
- Projection: First Light (Blowfish Studios)
- ATONE: Heart of the Elder Tree (Wildboy Studios)
- Big Time Sports (Frosty Pop)
- Tangle Tower (SFB Games)
- Dread Nautical (Zen Studios)
- Mutazione (Die Gute Fabrik)
- Bleak Sword (Devolver Digital)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts (Annapurna)
- Dead End Job (Headup)
- Cat Quest II (The Gentlebros)
- Dodo Peak (Moving Pieces)
- Cricket Through the Ages (Devolver Digital)
- Speed Demons (Radiangames)
The Apple Arcade interface is like a mini App Store itself, with various game categories, gaming tips, and more.
Of the above list, Apple is highlighting many of the games in different categories like "Start Your Adventure," "New Arrivals," "You Have to Hear This," "No Time to Blink," and more.
Ahead of Apple Arcade's debut, Apple has taken a deeper glimpse into some of the games that are coming, including developer commentary and gameplay details in an Apple Newsroom article. Games covered include The Enchanted World, Patterned, Overland, and Card of Darkness.
Apple Arcade is set to launch officially on Thursday, September 19, right alongside the rollout of iOS 13. The service is $4.99 per month for the entire family, with a free one-month trial available.
