Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Live 2019 iPhone Event Coverage: 'By Innovation Only'
We should also be hearing about final details and release dates for Apple's upcoming software updates, including iOS and iPadOS 13, macOS Catalina, watchOS 6, and tvOS 13. Apple's services such as Apple Arcade and Apple TV+ are another likely topic for discussion, and we could see additional hardware announcements such as a 10.2-inch iPad, Apple's rumored Tile-like item tracker and an updated Apple TV.
Apple is providing a live video stream on its website, via the Apple Events app on Apple TV, on Twitter, and for the first time, on YouTube.
In addition to Apple's video stream, we will be updating this article with live blog coverage—no need to refresh—and issuing Twitter updates through our @MacRumorsLive account as the keynote unfolds.
Highlights from the event and separate news stories regarding today's announcements will go out through our @MacRumors account.
Live Updates - No need to refresh
