Live 2019 iPhone Event Coverage: 'By Innovation Only'

Tuesday September 10, 2019 9:00 am PDT by MacRumors Staff
Apple's "By innovation only" event at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park begins at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, with Apple expected to show off new iPhone and Apple Watch models.

Photo via Shara Tibken

We should also be hearing about final details and release dates for Apple's upcoming software updates, including iOS and iPadOS 13, macOS Catalina, watchOS 6, and tvOS 13. Apple's services such as Apple Arcade and Apple TV+ are another likely topic for discussion, and we could see additional hardware announcements such as a 10.2-inch iPad, Apple's rumored Tile-like item tracker and an updated Apple TV.

Apple is providing a live video stream on its website, via the Apple Events app on Apple TV, on Twitter, and for the first time, on YouTube.

In addition to Apple's video stream, we will be updating this article with live blog coverage—no need to refresh—and issuing Twitter updates through our @MacRumorsLive account as the keynote unfolds.

Highlights from the event and separate news stories regarding today's announcements will go out through our @MacRumors account.

Avatar
MacFather
37 minutes ago at 09:01 am
Someone should lock Tim Cook in his office, otherwise another Apple event will be ruined by his fake excitement today.
Avatar
MoreRumors?
31 minutes ago at 09:08 am
I'll start the show before it begins.


Here's Tim's fan.
Avatar
MDF314159265
13 minutes ago at 09:25 am
“Incredible.”
“Magnificent.”
“The best iPhone EVVURRR!”
“....BILLion....”
“Diverse!”
“Gorgeous.”
“Fastest!”
“Isn’t that brilliant!?”
“Fantastic image quality.”
And lastly, “Innovative.”
Avatar
Footloose301
28 minutes ago at 09:10 am
Tim Cook: "We have one more thing..... VEGAN brunch is being provided after the show"
Avatar
party like it's 1984
30 minutes ago at 09:09 am

Is it just me but those snacks don't look insanely great.

maybe because the stands they are sitting on don't cost $1000?
Avatar
bcomer
29 minutes ago at 09:10 am
Nice to Woz attending.
Avatar
ryanwarsaw
29 minutes ago at 09:09 am

I'll start the show before it begins.


You didn't even have the common decency to dig out the "it's happening!" GIF?
Avatar
JPack
33 minutes ago at 09:06 am
Typo.

By iteration only.
Avatar
TheCoolGuy
35 minutes ago at 09:03 am
Hello Apple,
Don't remove the notch.
Avatar
ryanwarsaw
32 minutes ago at 09:06 am
Is it just me but those snacks don't look insanely great.
