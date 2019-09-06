New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Bloomberg: 2019 iPhones Will Have Centered Apple Logo on Back

Friday September 6, 2019 3:01 pm PDT by Joe Rossignol
2019 iPhones will feature a centered Apple logo on the back of the devices, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

The centered logo will help users know where to place their Apple Watch or AirPods case to charge on the back of the upcoming iPhones, which are widely expected to have a new Qi-based device-to-device charging feature, similar to Wireless PowerShare on Samsung's latest Galaxy smartphones.

Wireless PowerShare on Samsung's Galaxy S10

In late July, an alleged Foxconn worker claimed that there will be no "iPhone" branding on the back of the iPhone 11 models, and this certainly seems more likely in light of this centered Apple logo rumor.

Taking both rumors into account, concept designer Ben Geskin has mocked up how the iPhone 11 models should look:


Gurman also reiterated that iPhone 11 models will have more shatter-resistant glass and improved water resistance, the iPhone XR will come in a new green color, and that this year's Apple Watch refresh will be relatively minor, with a focus on new ceramic and titanium casing finishes and watchOS 6.

We're just three days away from Apple's event at Steve Jobs Theater, which kicks off Tuesday at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. Apple will be live streaming the event via its website, the Apple Events app on Apple TV, and YouTube. MacRumors will have full coverage of the announcements as they unfold — stay tuned!

Avatar
scottlitch
47 minutes ago at 12:25 pm
… because they will be called Apple Phone.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
shieldcy
46 minutes ago at 12:26 pm
“iPhone” brand is so strong. Why change it? I don’t get it.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
unchecked
30 minutes ago at 12:43 pm
Does the cross-charging work over the case? Most of us don’t go commando.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Icaras
33 minutes ago at 12:39 pm

“iPhone” brand is so strong. Why change it? I don’t get it.


Same thing was said about iTunes and now...
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Pakaku
21 minutes ago at 12:52 pm
It might just be me, but the idea of placing a phone down on its screen makes me feel kind of uncomfortable
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
NufSaid
44 minutes ago at 12:28 pm
My credit card is at the ready take my money
Rating: 1 Votes

