Bloomberg: 2019 iPhones Will Have Centered Apple Logo on Back
The centered logo will help users know where to place their Apple Watch or AirPods case to charge on the back of the upcoming iPhones, which are widely expected to have a new Qi-based device-to-device charging feature, similar to Wireless PowerShare on Samsung's latest Galaxy smartphones.
In late July, an alleged Foxconn worker claimed that there will be no "iPhone" branding on the back of the iPhone 11 models, and this certainly seems more likely in light of this centered Apple logo rumor.
Taking both rumors into account, concept designer Ben Geskin has mocked up how the iPhone 11 models should look:
6 days! #iPhonePro pic.twitter.com/gFklIUWjIe— Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) September 4, 2019
Gurman also reiterated that iPhone 11 models will have more shatter-resistant glass and improved water resistance, the iPhone XR will come in a new green color, and that this year's Apple Watch refresh will be relatively minor, with a focus on new ceramic and titanium casing finishes and watchOS 6.
We're just three days away from Apple's event at Steve Jobs Theater, which kicks off Tuesday at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. Apple will be live streaming the event via its website, the Apple Events app on Apple TV, and YouTube. MacRumors will have full coverage of the announcements as they unfold — stay tuned!
