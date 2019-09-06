New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple to Live Stream September 10 Event on YouTube

Friday September 6, 2019 2:57 pm PDT by Juli Clover
For the first time, Apple will live stream its Tuesday, September 10 event on YouTube, Apple announced today using a placeholder video uploaded to the site.

Apple is allowing YouTube users to set a reminder to get a notification when the event begins. It is set to kick off at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time on September 10.

Cupertino calling. Join us for an Apple special event live from the Steve Jobs Theater on September 10 at 10 a.m. PDT. Set a reminder and we'll send an update before the show.
Apple usually uploads its events to YouTube a few days after they happen, but has not used YouTube to live stream an event before. Making the live stream available on YouTube will provide access to the event on consoles, computers, smartphones, and other devices.

The event will also be live streamed through the Events app on the Apple TV and it will be available on Apple's Events website.

Apple is expected to unveil new iPhones, new Apple Watch models, and perhaps other hardware, with a full rundown of what's coming available in our What to Expect article.

For those who are unable to watch the live stream on the Apple TV, Apple's website, or on YouTube, MacRumors will be providing live coverage here on MacRumors.com and on our MacRumorsLive Twitter account.

I’m not even excited about this year event will watch though


You've just described my last six years in keynotes.
