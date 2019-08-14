Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
2019 iPhones Won't Have 'iPhone' on the Back According to So-Called Foxconn Worker
While many of the details in the list have already been rumored, or at the very least sound plausible, this information is unverified and obviously could be faked. In other words, keep your expectations in check.
Starting with design, the alleged Foxconn worker claims at least one of the new iPhones will be available in an all-new new dark green color. This lines up with a previous report from Japanese blog Mac Otakara that claimed the next iPhone XR will be available in new green and lavender finishes.
The rear glass is said to have a matte appearance, in line with analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claiming all three 2019 iPhones will feature frosted glass casing.
Interestingly, the leak suggests that the "iPhone" branding will be removed from the back of the devices. This isn't something we've heard before, but it is certainly possible that Apple believes the iPhone is now distinguishable enough for the name to be removed in favor of a more minimalistic design.
As for the front, the design of the 2019 iPhones is said to be virtually the same as 2018 models, including the notch. However, due to the widely rumored removal of 3D Touch, the display is expected to be slightly thinner.
The supposed Foxconn employee claims the next iPhone XS Max will have a 3,969 mAh battery capacity — this is the first time we've seen that number. Other details in the list have been widely rumored, including triple-lens rear cameras, the Lightning connector living on, and 3D Touch being dropped.
Last, the new iPhones are said to be available in similar 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage capacities, like the current iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. It is unclear if this includes the iPhone XR, which currently tops out at 256GB.
Again, this information has not been confirmed, so this falls into the "sketchy rumor" category. In just a matter of weeks, we'll find out for certain.
Apple Watch
Apple Card
Apple Pay
Apple TV
Apple TV Plus
Apple Phone
Apple Pad/Tablet
it would basically force everyone to think and say the Apple brand every single time.
If true, 512GB would be disappointing, seeing that Samsung released a 1TB S10 earlier this year.Definitely disappointing as no 1TB option. 512 GB for me is obsolete already. With intel modem and obsolete maximum storage make an easy decision for me to skip 2019 release. Do not care much about latest camera. Thanks to Apple for this money saving for me. It looks like 2020 version have the most changes including 5g and possible 1TB and with Qualcomm modem.
iPhone is certainly a strong brand, but to me the last moves from apple indicate that they want to get away from giving the impression of being an "iDevice" company just to make their "Apple" brand the very strong, unique, distinctive part of the company vs. the competition.
I'd give this a 0% chance. iPhone isn't just a strong brand, it's probably the most recognizable and successful product ever. From a sales & marketing perspective, this would be the biggest mistake Apple could make in just about anything they do.
Wonder if we're getting closer to a new naming convention.
I think you're on to something here. Even though I feel like iPhone is a powerful brand name in itself this just makes too much sense.
Wonder if we're getting closer to a new naming convention.
I'd say Apple-xxx for any services, but for the legacy hardware products I can't see them leaving iMac/iPhone/iPad. It's too ubiquitous and it rolls off the tongue better anyway.
