New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

2019 iPhones Said to Have Improved Shatter Resistance, Multi-Angle Face ID That Works Flat on Tables

Thursday August 22, 2019 5:03 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has shared his expectations for Apple's fall product lineup and beyond, revealing new details along with existing rumors about upcoming iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac, HomePod, and AirPods models.


Starting with the iPhone, the report claims the widely rumored triple-lens rear camera system on the higher-end models will enable a larger field of view for capturing ultra-wide-angle photos and videos, in addition to improving low-light photos. New editing tools while recording video are also expected.

The high-end iPhones will look nearly identical to the current models from the front, but at least some colors on the back will have a new matte finish, according to Gurman. Interestingly, he adds that the new iPhones should better withstand drops due to an unspecified "new shatter-resistance technology."

Gurman claims a new multi-angle Face ID sensor that captures a wider field of view will enable users to unlock the next iPhones more easily, even when the devices are laying flat on a table for example.

Other features outlined for 2019 iPhones include "dramatically enhanced" water resistance and faster A13 processors with a new co-processor known internally as "AMX" or "matrix." As for the next iPhone XR, Gurman corroborates rumors of it gaining a dual-lens rear camera and a new green color option.

As for the iPad, the report claims both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro will be refreshed in 2019 with improved cameras and faster processors. Gurman also backs the rumor of a 10.2-inch iPad launching later this year.

Turning to the Apple Watch, this year's changes are said to be "more muted," revolving around watchOS 6 and new case finishes. Last week, iHelpBR's Filipe Espósito discovered new titanium and ceramic 40mm and 44mm Apple Watch models based on hidden assets in the watchOS 6 beta.

The report concludes that Apple plans to launch a new 16-inch MacBook Pro with slim bezels later this year, as well as new AirPods with water resistance and noise cancelation and a cheaper HomePod with reduced tweeters as early as 2020.


Tuesday, September 10 is the widely predicted date of Apple's traditional iPhone event, just under three weeks away.

Related Roundups: iPad Pro, MacBook Pro, Apple Watch, watchOS 5, watchOS 6, iPad, HomePod, AirPods 2, 2019 iPhones
Tags: bloomberg.com, Mark Gurman, AirPods Guide
Buyer's Guide: 11" iPad Pro (Neutral), MacBook Pro (Buy Now), Apple Watch (Caution), 12.9" iPad Pro (Neutral), iPad (Don't Buy), HomePod (Neutral), AirPods (Buy Now)
[ 10 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
TechRunner
12 minutes ago at 05:06 am
I still have hopes that Apple will price the new (base model) 16" MBP (if that's what they call it) in the realm where it's attainable by us mere mortals.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
johnyslats
12 minutes ago at 05:06 am
I'm in for the Face ID improvements alone
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
profets
13 minutes ago at 05:05 am
Sounds like some very nice refinements for the 3rd (likely final) year of this design cycle.
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]