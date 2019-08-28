T-Mobile Launches eSIM Support for Postpaid Customers

The carrier previously introduced eSIM support for prepaid plans, but starting today, the eSIM can also be used to activate one of T-Mobile's postpaid plans.
With the new eSIM support, customers who already have a phone plan with one carrier, like AT&T or Verizon, can sign up for a standard postpaid plan with T-Mobile and use services from both carriers simultaneously on a single device.
Combined with the physical nano-SIM slot, the extra eSIM option is useful for iPhone owners who need to access both work and personal numbers on one device, or set up a device with an international number while traveling.
The eSIM can also be used to activate an iPhone with T-Mobile without the need for a physical SIM card.
T-Mobile says that customers interested in activating their iPhones with a postpaid plan via eSIM can visit a T-Mobile store as of today.
Along with T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T offer eSIM support in the United States, but Sprint does not.