Twelve South Debuts New Journal Case for iPad Pro

Journal for iPad Pro includes a built-in shell that holds the tablet, and includes a storage space for the Apple Pencil. There's also an interior pocket to hold a compact Bluetooth keyboard or paper documents.
The new case matches existing Journal accessories from Twelve South, like the Journal for MacBook, Journal for iPhone, and the Journal CaddySack. The new iPad Pro version includes a full zippered edge to fully secure the tablet when it's inside the case.
Journal for iPad Pro is priced at $99.99 for the 11-inch model and $119.99 for the 12.9-inch model. It's available to purchase today on TwelveSouth.com.