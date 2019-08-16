Heart Analyzer App Gains New HR Metrics and Exportable Monthly Reports

In addition to the wealth of graphs, metrics and reports already available, Heart Analyzer can now also produce monthly PDF reports on a user's heart rate. This exportable metric is inspired by the Apple Watch ECG reports that can be exported in Apple's Health app.
The app has also got a new Heart Home tab where users can get more personalized metrics. Details such as maximum and minimum heart rates, cardiac exercise levels and VO2Max offer greater detail on HR readings and fitness based on age and biological sex.
In addition, the user interface has been simplified by the introduction of new card interfaces and natural gestures, improving ease of navigation within the app without removing the level of detail (and in some cases adding even more).
The app never transmits any data from the users iPhone, and there are no third party analytics and no ads. Heart Analyzer is a free download for iPhone on the App Store, and users who wish to support development can unlock small options via in-app purchases. [Direct Link]