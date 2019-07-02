Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Apple Reportedly Plans to Launch iPhone With Under-Display Fingerprint Sensor in China
According to English-language Chinese media outlet The Global Times, Apple will release the new "tailored iPhone" in the country to arrest declining sales in the domestic market, which have been worsened by cost pressures from the 18-month long trade war between the U.S and China.
The new phone will reportedly remove Face ID, the facial recognition system for the iPhone, and instead employ an under-display fingerprint function, news site caijing.com.cn reported, citing sources on the upstream industry supply chain. An industry insider revealed that this is likely to "save on costs."Apple has effaced fingerprint recognition entirely in its flagship smartphone lineup, which includes the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and LCD-based iPhone XR. All have a notch at the top of the screen housing the TrueDepth sensing camera in lieu of a Home button, which contained Touch ID's focused capacitive drive ring in earlier iPhones.
A structured light laser emitter, the major component of Face ID, would cost several hundred yuan, said a Beijing-based representative who preferred to be anonymous. He told the Global Times on Monday that "only Apple can afford it but that would also affect its sales."
Apple was widely rumored to be attempting to integrate Touch ID under the display on 2017's iPhone X, but the company ditched any form of fingerprint scanning after hitting "early line of sight" with Face ID. Chinese smartphone brands like Huawei, Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo have since gone in the opposite direction and extended the adoption of in-display fingerprint sensing technology from their premium smartphones to mid-range models.
The increased use of fingerprint scanners in smartphone screens is also reportedly being driven by a reduction in sensor prices and the price gap between OLED and LCD panels. This strategy adopted by domestic brands appears to have paid off, with Apple losing many Chinese users who prefer smartphones priced at around 5,000 yuan ($731), which has resulted in an increase in purchases of local brands, according to Monday's report.
Despite the market shift to fingerprint sensing tech, many observers believe Apple is done with Touch ID in smartphones, although the company has explored various in-display fingerprint scanner solutions in the past, including fingerprint sensing MicroLED displays. Touch ID has also found a new lease of life on laptop keyboards, specifically in Apple's MacBook Pro with Touch Bar range and the latest MacBook Air.
Notably, following meetings with suppliers in Apple's Asian supply chain in May, Barclays analysts claimed that 2020 model iPhones will have acoustic fingerprint technology that could allow for full-screen Touch ID.
Regardless, news of Apple's declining sales in China contrasts with the company's most recent earnings results. CEO Tim Cook said in April that performance in China had improved over the previous quarter, thanks in part to a sales tax cut in the country that allowed Apple to decrease the price of its products, and a "much better tone" in the China-U.S. trade relationship.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
How about “the budget-conscious” European market too? I am in! :)
Touch ID is more convenient
Face ID is more secure
Decisions decisions
With the Face ID versus Touch ID debate, the security of Face ID is always brought up.
But, it is not like Touch ID is not secure.
Having my simple bedroom door lock replaced with a vault door would be much more secure too, but it is not like I am doing anything in the that would warrant the e tea security.
Takes away Touch ID for a full screen phone but with a notch for unlocking.
Gets all the people to upgrade saying the notch isn't a big deal but Apples ultimate idea was under screen technology for unlocking and under glass technology for the front facing camera.
Apple wanted to get as many people to upgrade to the notch full screen phone and most did.
Now when technology evolves a little they release the under screen stuff and go full screen phone(what every manufacturer is trying to achieve).
Apple figured the faceID stuff was cost efficient enough to spend money on for the possible future upgrades of full screen phones for more $$$.
How else would apple sell 1000$ phones 2-4 years after everyone just bought a 1000$ phone? Its not like phones since iPhone 7 are bad. They are still very useable today. I know plenty of people with iPhone 6s still. Not as many people upgrade and especially the newer X and XS models will last everyone 5 years EASILY if people want them to. These phones the last few years are blazing fast with plenty of storage and ram for the future how can Apple get anyone to upgrade from their 1000$ phones?
This is it.
[ Read All Comments ]