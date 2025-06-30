Google Launches Calendar App for Apple Watch

Google has released a new Apple Watch app for Google Calendar, bringing its native calendar and task functionality to watchOS for the first time.



As of version 25.24.1, users can now access a dedicated Apple Watch app that displays a simplified overview of upcoming events and Google Tasks directly on their wrist. The app presents a week's worth of schedule information in a list format, with each entry appearing as a color-coded card. Each card includes the scheduled time, title of the event or task, and associated location.

Tapping an item reveals additional event details, although the app does not currently support the creation or editing of events from the watch itself. A message within the app prompts users to open the Google Calendar iPhone app to view more.

Alongside the app, Google has also introduced two new complications compatible with watchOS watch faces and the Smart Stack. The first, labeled "What's next," is available in circular and rectangular formats and displays the user's upcoming appointment. When tapped, the complication opens the Google Calendar watch app and displays the corresponding event's details. The second complication, "Today's date," shows the current day and date in a small circular format and also serves as a launch point for the app.

Prior to this release, only Google Maps, YouTube Music, and Google Keep had dedicated watchOS apps. Version 25.24.1 of Google Calendar with Apple Watch support is now available on the App Store.