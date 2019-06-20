Augmented Reality Game 'Harry Potter: Wizards Unite' Launches Early on iOS App Store

Inspired by Pokémon Go, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite tasks players with joining the Statute of Secrecy Task Force to explore iconic Wizarding World locations that have been placed in the real world. This means that to get the most out of the app, you'll have to trek out into the real world to find various magical artefacts, creatures, and other wizards.
The story behind the game is that some kind of calamity has hit the Wizarding World, causing certain "Foundables" -- various in-game collectibles like fantastic beasts -- to begin appearing in the muggle world. Because of this event, witches and wizards have formed the Statue of Secrecy Task Force, tasking new recruits with capturing the artefacts and protecting the secret of magic.
Similar to Pokémon Go, real-world locations will be hotspots for various activities in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, allowing players to learn new spells and capture beasts using the AR features of iPhone devices. There are also real-time cooperative elements where you can join friends to battle high-level enemies. Players will be able to choose to specialize in different magical professions, like being an Auror or Magizoologist, to learn unique skills as well.
Head to Niantic's website for the game to learn more, and to the iOS App Store to download it today [Direct Link].