Apple Says Trump's Tariffs Will Reduce Its Economic Contributions and Global Competitiveness
In a letter sent to United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer [PDF] this week, Apple warned that the tariffs would reduce the company's contributions to the U.S. economy and weigh on its global competitiveness:
U.S. tariffs on Apple's products would result in a reduction of Apple's U.S. economic contribution.Apple outlined many of its economic contributions in the letter, referring to itself as a "proud U.S. company" that is both the largest corporate taxpayer and one of the largest job creators in the country:
U.S. tariffs would also weigh on Apple's global competitiveness. The Chinese producers we compete with in global markets do not have a significant presence in the U.S. market, and so would not be impacted by U.S. tariffs. Neither would our other major non-U.S. competitors. A U.S. tariff would, therefore, tilt the playing field in favor of our global competitors.
We urge you not to proceed with these tariffs. Thank you for your consideration of our comments.
Apple is a proud U.S. company and one of the largest job creators in the United States. We are responsible for over 2 million jobs across all 50 states, including Apple's direct employees, employees at our manufacturing and retail partners, and Americans who make their living in the vibrant and growing app economy.Last month, analysts at investment bank J.P. Morgan estimated that the tariffs could result in a 14 percent increase in the retail price of an iPhone XS, pushing the cost of the device from $999 to $1,142. However, the company could also choose to absorb the impact of the tariffs on a temporary basis.
In 2018, after the passage of tax reform in the U.S., we announced our intention to make a total direct contribution to the U.S. economy of over $350 billion over 5 years and we are pleased to report that we are on track to achieve this contribution. We are opening several new sites and adding new jobs to our U.S. employee base.
Apple is also the largest U.S. corporate taxpayer to the U.S. Treasury and pays billions more each year in local property, sales, and employee taxes.
Finally, Apple's products are used by American families, students, businesses, government agencies, schools, and hospitals to communicate, teach, improve health outcomes, and enhance creativity and enterprise.
Apple has another option... They could decide to assemble or manufacture here in the U.S.A. Yes, I realize that their labor expense would go up, after all, we do not allow people to work for a few dollars a day, in horrible conditions, but they would have less in tariffs. Made in the U.S.A. used to mean something. I remember when I was proud that the Mac Pro was being assembled in Texas.
Globalists aren’t interested in a distinctly prosperous USA. it’s counter to their vision.
Inb4 “no It’s not!” “What do you mean?”
That said, taking a pleading case from a company sitting on a significant warchest of money, who has built a habit of moving funds and manufacturing outside of the US isn't swaying anyone.
These tariffs are a great thing. These god damn corporate executives 10’s of millions of dollars worth of bonuses every year when that money can be re-invested into lean manufacturing.
Literally, it costs apple a couple hundred dollars to assemble an iPhone. Then they turn around and sell the damn thing for $1000+. Get the entire F out of here with that nonsense.
These tariffs have corporate America scared as they should be !
What apple fail to realize is that trump’s tarifs are GOOD for apple, not bad!How do you figure that?
