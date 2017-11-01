Redesigned iPhone with edge-to-edge OLED display and facial recognition launches November 3.
Apple Promotes Apple Music With Short Video Featuring Album Covers
Apple this morning shared a new Apple Music video on its YouTube channel, which artistically highlights album covers from a range of artists like Sia, FKA Twigs, Kesha, Fleetwood Mac, and more.
The 38 second spot is designed to promote Apple Music, the company's streaming music service. It features a series of clips depicting album art overlaid on the Apple Music logo, interspersed with images of artists.
Apple has aimed to increase interest in its service through a wide range of exclusives, including exclusive album releases, documentaries, and television shows like Carpool Karaoke: The Series and Planet of the Apps.
Know what's next. Now. Discover millions of songs, always ad-free with Apple Music.Apple Music has been steadily growing in popularity since its June 2015 debut. As of late September, Apple Music had more than 30 million paid subscribers. Comparatively, Spotify, the main Apple Music competitor, has 60 million paid subscribers.
18 minutes ago at 09:19 am
Yeah. It's still iTunes tho...
9 minutes ago at 09:28 am
Can they do a video that shows how to stop Apple Music replacing your artwork with the wrong artwork, wrong album, even wrong artist??? It’s why I use Spotify. With Spotify I’ve not had to spend hours correcting the artwork....
16 minutes ago at 09:21 am
It's nice to see something objectively creative and original come out of Apple's iTunes/Music marketing departments again.
