Apple Dismisses Rumors of Ever Putting Touch ID on Back, Side, or Under Display of iPhone X
For over a year leading up to the iPhone X, rumors ran rampant about Touch ID being placed under the display, or on the back or side of the device, but Apple's hardware engineering chief Dan Riccio says the reports were never true.
In an interview with TechCrunch's editor-in-chief Matthew Panzarino, Riccio said Apple "spent no time" looking at implementing fingerprint authentication in these ways because it was already focused on perfecting Face ID.
iPhone mockup with Touch ID on rear via iDrop News
"I heard some rumor [that] we couldn't get Touch ID to work through the glass so we had to remove that," Riccio says, answering a question about whether there were late design changes. "When we hit early line of sight on getting Face ID to be [as] good as it was, we knew that if we could be successful we could enable the product that we wanted to go off and do and if that's true it could be something that we could burn the bridges and be all in with. This is assuming it was a better solution. And that's what we did. So we spent no time looking at fingerprints on the back or through the glass or on the side because if we did those things, which would be a last-minute change, they would be a distraction relative to enabling the more important thing that we were trying to achieve, which was Face ID done in a high-quality way."Rumors about Apple embedding Touch ID into the iPhone X's display surfaced as early as May 2016, so it remains possible that the company at least explored the idea, but never proceeded with it after moving forward with Face ID.
26 minutes ago at 07:41 am
Well this sucks. I was hoping Touch ID would still have a future some how.
19 minutes ago at 07:47 am
In 2018 I would bet that TouchID will be gone from a handful of products. So FaceID on a iPad and a Mac.Face ID on Mac? They can't even put a 720p camera into MacBook...
20 minutes ago at 07:46 am
In 2020 Apple will phase out Face ID and roll out DNA ID. Apple dismisses rumors that they will place Face ID under the screen.
In 2024 Apple will rollout a new revolutionary new feature called Touch ID that uses your fingerprint.
24 minutes ago at 07:42 am
I laugh because, I knew this as obvious reality long before Apple confirmed it. But people that don't know any better, people that don't know how real products are made, bought into the tech media garbage spewed all summer long.
It really is disgraceful the way people get their "information" from unsubstantiated rumor.
23 minutes ago at 07:43 am
Ming-Chi Kuo continues his track-record of being the most reliable source of rumours about Apple products. Not 100% by any means, but certainly more often accurate than any other source..
26 minutes ago at 07:40 am
as they said under the screen was always their 2nd option
14 minutes ago at 07:53 am
We would expect them to admit they tried it and failed if it was true?
12 minutes ago at 07:54 am
Touch-ID should be adapted to the Power-Button
10 minutes ago at 07:56 am
I'd prefer it in the bottom of the back more or less where the "iPhone" stamp is.
