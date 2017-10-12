Redesigned iPhone with edge-to-edge OLED display and facial recognition launches November 3.
Kuo: All iPhone Models in 2018 Likely to Abandon Fingerprint Recognition
All of the iPhones Apple plans to produce in 2018 are likely to abandon the Touch ID fingerprint sensor in favor of facial recognition, KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo told investors in a note sent out this evening.
According to Kuo, Apple will embrace Face ID as its authentication method for a competitive advantage over Android smartphones. Kuo has previously said that it could take years for Android smartphone manufacturers to produce technology that can match the TrueDepth camera and the Face ID feature coming in the iPhone X.
Kuo's prediction suggests that all upcoming 2018 iPhones will feature a full-screen design with minimal bezels like the iPhone X, meaning no additional models with the iPhone 8/iPhone 8 Plus design would be produced.
That would spell the end of the line for Touch ID in the iPhone, which has been available as a biometric authentication option since 2013. It's not clear what that means for the Mac and the iPad, but Kuo has said he expects next year's iPad Pro models to transition to Face ID.
Should Apple decide to abandon Touch ID, it also means development would potentially end on a rumored under-display Touch ID solution.
Back in September, Kuo predicted 2018 iPhones would fully adopt the TrueDepth camera and facial recognition if Face ID was "well received" by customers, but further research conducted by KGI Securities has led him to believe it will indeed be successful, leading to today's more definitive prediction.
Kuo believes that Apple's transition away from Touch ID will also turn Android smartphone manufacturers away from fingerprint recognition. As he said in an earlier note, he expects high-end Android smartphones to "ditch" under-display optical fingerprint recognition in favor of 3D sensing techniques.
Despite Kuo's prediction, Apple software engineering chief Craig Federighi recently hinted that Apple may not be ready to abandon Touch ID across all its products just yet. While he said Face ID is the future of biometric authentication, he also noted that there are settings where different biometric techniques or combinations of biometrics could make sense.
35 minutes ago at 05:43 pm
TouchID is one of my favorite features.
39 minutes ago at 05:40 pm
This is not good news. :(
28 minutes ago at 05:50 pm
Half the time I unlock my phone before it's even pointed at my face. This just feels like an inconvenient compromise for not having a good place for a fingerprint scanner.
32 minutes ago at 05:46 pm
GOOD. Face ID is the future. I don't expect to see iPhones with 3.5 inch floppy drives either.
20 minutes ago at 05:58 pm
That's what they said about TouchID o_OWhat did they take away when they added Touch ID?
34 minutes ago at 05:44 pm
This IS good news. It shows how confident Apple is in the technology. I really think we have nothing to worry about with FaceID. This tech is no gimmick!
22 minutes ago at 05:56 pm
If this is true, I will be using my existing SE for a long long time.
Perfect device for me.
Absolutely zero desire for anything physically larger and I actually use the 3.5mm jack a *ton*
28 minutes ago at 05:50 pm
TouchID is one of my favorite features.
Touch ID was one of your favorite features
29 minutes ago at 05:49 pm
I get it that Face ID Is the future and it will be featured on more and more Apple products going forward, but I can't imagine that they'd completely abandon TID in some of their phone lineup when it's proven technology that is likely a cash cow by comparison to Face ID. I mean they've got an SE, 6, and 7 series along with the 8 and X. Then again I couldn't imagine the "courage" it took to abandon a 3.5mm phone jack either.
As long as the prices come down for the X and the technology is good, I have no issue with it. It's progress. For now, I'm loving my 8+ with "old school" technology of TID.
36 minutes ago at 05:43 pm
No Thanx! I will NEVER buy a Face-ID device.
Don't shoe-horn things into consumers faces that they've never asked for and don't take away things they care deeply about. Enjoy the free-slide in sales. It may not be immediate, but it will be profound.
