Rumors Persist About Apple Placing Touch ID on Back of 'iPhone 8'
Apple's rumored "iPhone 8" with an OLED display and wireless charging will continue to have Touch ID, but there is a "high chance" it will be on the back of the smartphone, says Hong Kong-based equity research firm CLSA.
iPhone 8 mockup with rear Touch ID sensor and vertical camera by iDropNews
An excerpt from a research note distributed this week by CLSA analysts Sebastian Hou and Brian Chen:
Samsung included a fingerprint sensor on the back of the Galaxy S8, but some reviews found it to be awkwardly positioned next to the camera. Apple placing Touch ID lower down could make it easier to reach.
The diagram also shows a vertically-aligned dual-lens camera, a widely rumored iPhone 8 feature seen in previous renders. There also appear to be additional modules next to the front-facing camera, likely for rumored 3D sensing and facial recognition functionality. Other features shown are identical to the iPhone 7.
The diagram suggests the iPhone 8 will be 144mm tall and 71mm wide, making it slightly larger than an iPhone 7 but smaller than an iPhone 7 Plus as expected. With a depth of 7.69mm, the iPhone 8 would be just a hair thicker than the iPhone 5s, if the dimensions CLSA lists prove to be accurate.
Touch ID on the back of the iPhone 8 appears to be a fallback solution given Apple's struggles to integrate the fingerprint sensor underneath the smartphone's display effectively enough for mass production. Leaked renders suggest Apple has explored a rear Touch ID sensor on at least one iPhone 8 prototype.
Other manufacturing challenges may push iPhone 8 production behind schedule by at least one or two months, possibly delaying shipments until October or November. Nevertheless, most analysts still think Apple will announce the iPhone 8 in September alongside the so-called iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus.
While some Apple fans will quip that "this same rumor surfaces every year," oft-reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities implied this year's shortage could be much more "severe" than in previous years.
"iPhone 8" is a tentative name for Apple's significantly redesigned, high-end smartphone rumored to launch in 2017. It has also been referred to as the iPhone X, iPhone Pro, and iPhone Edition.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
33 minutes ago at 02:13 pm
From a practical standpoint, touch ID on the back just doesn't work. For one, you won't be able to unlock the phone while it's sitting on your desk, which immediately takes away 50% of your unlock options. Also, a case would have to have a cutout on the rear to accommodate, adding to the phone's vulnerability. Then there's the issue with car mounts - I often unlock while it's clipped into its dash mount to access the maps. (While stationary, of course). All seems like a step back.
32 minutes ago at 02:14 pm
I really don't like the idea of it on the back. Feels like an admission of failure on their part if they do that.
27 minutes ago at 02:19 pm
It will be on the back and you'll like it.
Then the 2018 iPhone will have it on front and you'll like that as well.
Then the 2018 iPhone will have it on front and you'll like that as well.
37 minutes ago at 02:09 pm
Last week rumors persosted that it would be in the screen. This week it's different. No one knows. I keep telling myself to just ignore all this... it's not working.
37 minutes ago at 02:09 pm
This years iPhone is the best iPhone since iPhone, but Touch ID is around back so next year we can upgrade people to a phone with Touch ID on the front.
Is it just me or do small bezels look equally as awful as "big" bezels? Top and bottom bezels look stupid with no side bezels as well. I would like to see small bezels all the way around the screen(or completely bezeless), I think it would look much more uniform.
Is it just me or do small bezels look equally as awful as "big" bezels? Top and bottom bezels look stupid with no side bezels as well. I would like to see small bezels all the way around the screen(or completely bezeless), I think it would look much more uniform.
30 minutes ago at 02:16 pm
Hopefully that doesn't happen. I like having my fingerprint sensor where I can see it and not spend 10 seconds trying to find it with my finger every time I want to unlock the device.
32 minutes ago at 02:14 pm
It's a backup plan but I'm hoping it doesn't happen and at this point I don't think it will.
Moving it to the back would take away the magic of the device, especially with the full front displays becoming more popular with other flagship smartphones.
Moving it to the back would take away the magic of the device, especially with the full front displays becoming more popular with other flagship smartphones.
32 minutes ago at 02:14 pm
Each day the sensor keeps moving front and rear!
Can't wait for September to see what it really would look like.
It will either be stunning or meh.. seems nothing in between.
Can't wait for September to see what it really would look like.
It will either be stunning or meh.. seems nothing in between.
33 minutes ago at 02:13 pm
Putting the Touch ID on the back just to get an elongated screen with a ridiculous aspect ratio makes no sense whatsoever.
32 minutes ago at 02:14 pm
Well, look at the bright side. If the Touch ID sensor is on the back, then at least we won't have to worry about an iPhone shortage....
[ Read All Comments ]