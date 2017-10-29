Redesigned iPhone with edge-to-edge OLED display and facial recognition launches November 3.
Ming-Chi Kuo Says iPhone X's TrueDepth Production Issues Stabilizing, Won't Affect Next Year's Models
While the iPhone X has reportedly faced production issues related to the TrueDepth camera, resulting in shipment delays, respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said supply of components for the facial recognition system is now stable.
In a research note with KGI Securities, obtained by MacRumors, Kuo added that Apple wont "repeat the mistake" of delayed production with next year's iPhone models, which he predicts will "arrive on time" under "stable supply."
iPhone X pre-orders began on Friday at 12:01 a.m. Pacific Time, and shipping estimates have remained at 5-6 weeks since a few hours after that time.
Apple won't repeat the mistake of supply disruption & delayed production as seen with iPhone X. We believe shipments of new 2H18F iPhones will arrive on time under stable supply in late 3Q18F. And given no major spec upgrade of TrueDepth camera on these new models, we believe Apple will continue to use the same WLO for dot projector and 4P lens of infrared camera as iPhone X. We believe the supply of both components are now stable, leaving no need to switch to other solutions.Kuo expects new iPhone models launching in the second half of 2018 to adopt the same wafer level optics for the TrueDepth system's dot projector, and the same 4P lens for the infrared camera, as the iPhone X.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
18 minutes ago at 09:12 am
So in other words, let the guinea pigs deal with the mess that’s going to be the iPhone X and wait for the iPhone 11 next year
18 minutes ago at 09:12 am
Another obvious resolution by Kuo. Apple learns from previous experiences. Can’t see how this is any different from how TouchID production improved over time.
11 minutes ago at 09:19 am
Another obvious resolution by Kuo. Apple learns from previous experiences. Can’t see how this is any different from how TouchID production improved over time.September 2018: Ming Chi Kuo predicts that iPhone shipments will be on short supply.
17 minutes ago at 09:13 am
Lol wait, so now Kuo is saying supply is stable? Last week he was saying it was still going to be horrible and delays would cause people to have to wait till 2018 to get their iPhone X. Now he's saying supply is stable. All he's doing now is backtracking and acting like he was right all along. Such BS.
8 minutes ago at 09:22 am
Yep Apple are going to upset a lot of people because more than likely Apple will release the XI in September and the guys on Apples upgrade programme will have to wait until November unless they sell their phones and pay the contract off.
11 minutes ago at 09:19 am
Yup 2018 iPhones are going to be kick ass. Any Face ID and Oled issues would've been sorted out.What OLED issues are you expecting? Samsung has been making them for years, so curious what issues you are expecting in the X?
14 minutes ago at 09:16 am
see he's trying to smootly recover from the " you won't see your X till february ". 5/6 weeks for late orders. the usual for Apple, didn't believe him from the start.
19 minutes ago at 09:11 am
Not(ch) the most enthralling story this week
