List of iPhone X Reviews and First Impressions After Just 24 Hours

Tuesday October 31, 2017 4:47 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple has lifted its embargo for iPhone X reviews today after providing many media outlets with the device less than 24 hours ago.


MacRumors is combing through the first impressions published so far to find interesting tidbits about the iPhone X, and in the meantime, we've compiled a list of both text and video reviews of the device in one convenient place.






The Verge
Digital Trends
Forbes
The Washington Post
Financial Post
Business Insider
Mashable
CNBC
TechCrunch
iMore
CNET
The Independent
BuzzFeed News
The Loop
The Telegraph
SlashGear
The Economic Times of India
Tom's Guide

