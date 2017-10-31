Redesigned iPhone with edge-to-edge OLED display and facial recognition launches November 3.
List of iPhone X Reviews and First Impressions After Just 24 Hours
Apple has lifted its embargo for iPhone X reviews today after providing many media outlets with the device less than 24 hours ago.
MacRumors is combing through the first impressions published so far to find interesting tidbits about the iPhone X, and in the meantime, we've compiled a list of both text and video reviews of the device in one convenient place.
• The Verge
• Digital Trends
• Forbes
• The Washington Post
• Financial Post
• Business Insider
• Mashable
• CNBC
• TechCrunch
• iMore
• CNET
• The Independent
• BuzzFeed News
• The Loop
• The Telegraph
• SlashGear
• The Economic Times of India
• Tom's Guide
15 minutes ago at 04:49 am
Top notch from MacRumors, as always.
8 minutes ago at 04:56 am
In the verge's review they talked about how the animoji is the major feature - kind of said imo. Its a cute little feature that some may enjoy but a major feature - I'm not so sure
10 minutes ago at 04:53 am
Well thank you Mac Rumors staff for highjacking everyone’s threads, deleting a ton of comments and then creating your own thread.
11 minutes ago at 04:53 am
14 minutes ago at 04:49 am
A bunch of popular tech YouTubers also already have the iPhone X and have done unboxings, such as iJustine moments ago.
I wonder why Apple decided to let them all get one early this year as they usually have to wait until Friday like the rest of us.
I wonder why Apple decided to let them all get one early this year as they usually have to wait until Friday like the rest of us.
