Redesigned iPhone with edge-to-edge OLED display and facial recognition launches November 3.
iPhone X Supply Estimated to Remain Extremely Tight Until Next Year Due to Earlier Production Issues
iPhone X shipments to customers will total around 20 million units through the end of the year, suggesting availability of the smartphone will be extremely tight through the holiday shopping season, according to Nikkei Asian Review.
The reduction, said to be only half of Apple's originally planned amount for this year, is reportedly due to production issues with the iPhone X's new TrueDepth camera and 3D facial recognition system that powers Face ID and Animoji.
The good news is that Apple's manufacturers have supposedly improved their yield rate, but only towards the end of September. iPhone X is currently being produced at an estimated rate of 10 million units per month.
Apple is also believed to have already started negotiations with other manufacturers over additional production of certain parts, and there is a chance that output volumes could improve rapidly, according to the report.
Today's report echoes what we've heard a seemingly countless number of times from multiple industry observers.
Yuanta Investment Consulting analyst Jeff Pu, for example, originally estimated there would be 45 million iPhone X devices available to purchase. His latest prediction has 36 million units available through the end of the year.
KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also cut his iPhone X shipment forecast for the fourth quarter to 25-30 million units, down from 30-35 million. He expects 2-3 million units will be shipped into distribution channels ahead of the launch.
iPhone X pre-orders begin Friday at 12:01 a.m. Pacific Time on Apple.com, while the device formally launches November 3.
1 hour ago at 05:14 am
How can this STILL be news? How many times do we need to be told? Supply will be tight, OK, I got it
1 hour ago at 05:13 am
Same news, different day. It will be what it will be. Good luck.
1 hour ago at 05:15 am
Tight supply, no supply, some supply, OK supply, tight supply...
At least these rumors will be done in a few days when we actually know which guess was right.
At least these rumors will be done in a few days when we actually know which guess was right.
1 hour ago at 05:14 am
PLease, let me order mine first, I’m currently on a 6+ model. There will be more for everyone else later. Thanks.
58 minutes ago at 05:26 am
I really don't get this type of poor analysis and news that defy common logic...
The article says that:
1. Production started July 2017
2. Main issues resolved by end of September 2017
3. Production rate now estimated at 10.000.0000 units per month.
So, how may units were produced during August and September? Since problems are resolved since end of September and the rate is 10 mil units per month, October + November + December = 30 million units + units produced during August & September. How do we get instead to this assumption that the article is based on: "iPhone X shipments to customers will total around 20 million units through the end of the year"???
The article says that:
1. Production started July 2017
2. Main issues resolved by end of September 2017
3. Production rate now estimated at 10.000.0000 units per month.
So, how may units were produced during August and September? Since problems are resolved since end of September and the rate is 10 mil units per month, October + November + December = 30 million units + units produced during August & September. How do we get instead to this assumption that the article is based on: "iPhone X shipments to customers will total around 20 million units through the end of the year"???
1 hour ago at 05:19 am
How can this STILL be news? How many times do we need to be told? Supply will be tight, OK, I got it
Have to keep the hype up.
1 hour ago at 05:21 am
I'm in Switzerland. Will pre-orders begin here at 12:01 a.m. Central European Time or will I have to wait until 9:01 am next morning in order to place my order?Preorders start 09.01 Swiss time. That is 00.01 California time.
1 hour ago at 05:19 am
Maybe they will eventually realize you actually have to have a product to sell to continue making money.
1 hour ago at 05:14 am
Hopefully I'll score at least one!
1 hour ago at 05:14 am
Every year. Yawn.
