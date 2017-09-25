New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

TrueDepth Camera System is Primary Reason for Slow iPhone X Production

Monday September 25, 2017 7:32 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Following a report claiming Apple's suppliers are shipping only about 40 percent of the components originally planned for initial production of the iPhone X, a new report suggests the TrueDepth camera is the primary bottleneck.


The word comes from KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who said the facial recognition system is "far more complex" than those on competing devices, which is making it challenging for Apple to achieve mass production.

An excerpt from Kuo's research note obtained by MacRumors:
TrueDepth camera may be main production bottleneck of iPhone X ramp. The 3D sensing (TrueDepth camera) on iPhone X is composed of a structured-light system, time-of-flight system and a front-facing camera, which represents a far more complex structure than those of rivals. It will therefore be harder to achieve mass production. While we project iPhone X will see output ramp up meaningfully in mid/ late October, tight supply may only start to ease in 1H18F due to strong demand.
Kuo said shipments of iPhone X components will likely ramp up in mid to late October. Given pre-orders begin October 27, with in-store availability starting November 3, all signs point towards the iPhone X being in extremely short supply.

Kuo believes iPhone X pre-orders have the potential to exceed 40-50 million units, so it's clear the device won't achieve supply-chain balance for quite awhile.

Related Roundup: iPhone X
Tags: KGI Securities, Ming-Chi Kuo, TrueDepth
[ 70 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
BulkSlash
1 hour ago at 07:36 am
Presumably if I pre-order early on the 17th I'll get one a few weeks before the iPhone 11 launches?
Rating: 18 Votes
Avatar
vannibombonato
1 hour ago at 07:36 am
40-50 million of PreOrders would honestly be just insane. We're talking 40-50 Billions of sales....

It'll be a hell of fun this year to watch the launch day crazyness, scalpers, etc.
[doublepost=1506350259][/doublepost]

doesn't apple have like $200 billion in the bank? like jesus christ buy some factories, companies, or whatever to get production what it needs to be smh


That is like saying "hey, why Samsung can't just go out and buy someone who can make a phone better than the iPhone?"

At the moment they are probably the only ones on earth who have the know-how to manufacture the thing. They are probably literally learning how the thing can be made, there's no manual for this type of stuff. They can't just hire an expert, they are the experts.
Rating: 9 Votes
Avatar
vertsix
1 hour ago at 07:34 am
doesn't apple have like $200 billion in the bank? like jesus christ buy some factories, companies, or whatever to get production what it needs to be smh
Rating: 8 Votes
Avatar
jiggad369
33 minutes ago at 08:07 am

Money can’t overcome physics. If something is hard to make correctly, sometimes you just have to take your time.


Wrong forum for logic.
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
questionmark32
1 hour ago at 07:39 am
Something must have happened where they decided later than normal that they wanted to do Face ID over Touch ID. The fact that the couldn't get Touch ID underneath the screen forced them to use their backup technology that they may have been planning for future iPhones, but not for the X
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
MistrSynistr
55 minutes ago at 07:45 am
So get this, the design model that should of been the choice for ALL the iPhones this year is delayed due to a "feature" literally no one wanted or asked for.
LOL
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
jsmith189
1 hour ago at 07:38 am
Are we just gonna have a 30 minute production update cycle until release day? Lol
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
sowa
36 minutes ago at 08:03 am

So get this, the design model that should of been the choice for ALL the iPhones this year is delayed due to a "feature" literally no one wanted or asked for.
LOL


Before the iPhone, nobody wanted the iPhone...
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
stanleyRoper
19 minutes ago at 08:21 am

Psychologically this type of delays and constraints will make people want it more coz they'll think it's rare and hard to get.


It has the opposite effect on me - it sounds like a product that should never have been announced and is going to be a lot of trouble out of the gate.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
HEK
37 minutes ago at 08:03 am

doesn't apple have like $200 billion in the bank? like jesus christ buy some factories, companies, or whatever to get production what it needs to be smh

Money can’t overcome physics. If something is hard to make correctly, sometimes you just have to take your time.
Rating: 2 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]