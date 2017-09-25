Metal 2, new Apple File System, HEVC video, VR support, and Safari and Siri updates.
TrueDepth Camera System is Primary Reason for Slow iPhone X Production
The word comes from KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who said the facial recognition system is "far more complex" than those on competing devices, which is making it challenging for Apple to achieve mass production.
An excerpt from Kuo's research note obtained by MacRumors:
TrueDepth camera may be main production bottleneck of iPhone X ramp. The 3D sensing (TrueDepth camera) on iPhone X is composed of a structured-light system, time-of-flight system and a front-facing camera, which represents a far more complex structure than those of rivals. It will therefore be harder to achieve mass production. While we project iPhone X will see output ramp up meaningfully in mid/ late October, tight supply may only start to ease in 1H18F due to strong demand.Kuo said shipments of iPhone X components will likely ramp up in mid to late October. Given pre-orders begin October 27, with in-store availability starting November 3, all signs point towards the iPhone X being in extremely short supply.
Kuo believes iPhone X pre-orders have the potential to exceed 40-50 million units, so it's clear the device won't achieve supply-chain balance for quite awhile.
Tags: KGI Securities, Ming-Chi Kuo, TrueDepth
Top Rated Comments(View all)
It'll be a hell of fun this year to watch the launch day crazyness, scalpers, etc.
[doublepost=1506350259][/doublepost]
doesn't apple have like $200 billion in the bank? like jesus christ buy some factories, companies, or whatever to get production what it needs to be smh
That is like saying "hey, why Samsung can't just go out and buy someone who can make a phone better than the iPhone?"
At the moment they are probably the only ones on earth who have the know-how to manufacture the thing. They are probably literally learning how the thing can be made, there's no manual for this type of stuff. They can't just hire an expert, they are the experts.
Money can’t overcome physics. If something is hard to make correctly, sometimes you just have to take your time.
Wrong forum for logic.
LOL
So get this, the design model that should of been the choice for ALL the iPhones this year is delayed due to a "feature" literally no one wanted or asked for.
LOL
Before the iPhone, nobody wanted the iPhone...
Psychologically this type of delays and constraints will make people want it more coz they'll think it's rare and hard to get.
It has the opposite effect on me - it sounds like a product that should never have been announced and is going to be a lot of trouble out of the gate.
doesn't apple have like $200 billion in the bank? like jesus christ buy some factories, companies, or whatever to get production what it needs to be smhMoney can’t overcome physics. If something is hard to make correctly, sometimes you just have to take your time.
[ Read All Comments ]