Apple Pay in New Zealand Expands to BNZ

Starting today, BNZ, aka Bank of New Zealand, is offering support for Apple Pay. BNZ customers can now use Apple Pay with their BNZ Advantage Visa credit cards and BNZ Flexi Debit Visa cards.
BNZ first announced plans to implement support in early October, and according to BNZ director of products and technology David Bullock, the bank made the decision to add support following feedback from customers.
Apple Pay launched in New Zealand in October of 2016 in partnership with ANZ, and until today, Apple Pay was only available to ANZ customers.
From now until January 10, 2018, BNZ Advantage Visa cardholders will earn double Fly Buys or Cash Rewards on eligible purchases made using Apple Pay as part of an Apple Pay promotion.
(Thanks, Mike!)
BNZ first announced plans to implement support in early October, and according to BNZ director of products and technology David Bullock, the bank made the decision to add support following feedback from customers.
Apple Pay launched in New Zealand in October of 2016 in partnership with ANZ, and until today, Apple Pay was only available to ANZ customers.
From now until January 10, 2018, BNZ Advantage Visa cardholders will earn double Fly Buys or Cash Rewards on eligible purchases made using Apple Pay as part of an Apple Pay promotion.
(Thanks, Mike!)
Related Roundup: Apple Pay