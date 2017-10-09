Apple Pay in New Zealand to Expand to BNZ Soon

BNZ, aka Bank of New Zealand, plans to begin offering Apple Pay in the near future, reports New Zealand site Stuff. When Apple Pay support is implemented, BNZ customers will be able to use the Apple Pay service with their BNZ Advantage Visa credit cards and BNZ Flexi Debit Visa cards.
BNZ director of products and technology David Bullock said BNZ is planning to offer support for Apple Pay following feedback from customers. "More and more retailers are accepting it," he told Stuff. "There's a fairly high acceptance rate in New Zealand.
Apple Pay launched in New Zealand in October of 2016 in partnership with ANZ, and at the current time, Apple Pay is only available to ANZ customers.
Apple Pay has been slow to roll out in New Zealand because of the wide adoption of eftpos, which already offers New Zealanders a contactless payment solution that carries no fees for retailers.
BNZ does not have a set date for the release of Apple Pay, but expects the feature to become available later in the month of October.
BNZ director of products and technology David Bullock said BNZ is planning to offer support for Apple Pay following feedback from customers. "More and more retailers are accepting it," he told Stuff. "There's a fairly high acceptance rate in New Zealand.
Apple Pay launched in New Zealand in October of 2016 in partnership with ANZ, and at the current time, Apple Pay is only available to ANZ customers.
Apple Pay has been slow to roll out in New Zealand because of the wide adoption of eftpos, which already offers New Zealanders a contactless payment solution that carries no fees for retailers.
BNZ does not have a set date for the release of Apple Pay, but expects the feature to become available later in the month of October.
Related Roundup: Apple Pay