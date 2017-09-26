New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple Releases iOS 11.0.1 Update With Bug Fixes

Tuesday September 26, 2017 10:03 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today released the first official update to its new iOS 11 operating system, iOS 11.0.1. iOS 11.0.1 comes just a week after Apple released iOS 11 to the public.

The iOS 11.0.1 update can be downloaded to all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the update, go to Settings --> General --> Software Update.


Today's update addresses several minor bugs that have been discovered following the release of the iOS 11 golden master. According to Apple's release notes the update includes bug fixes for iPhone and iPad.

iOS 11 is a major update to the iOS operating system with a redesigned Lock screen experience, a new customizable Control Center, a new Siri voice, a redesigned App Store, and an overhauled interface for the iPad. For more info on all the new features in iOS 11, check out our iOS 11 roundup.

LordQ
LordQ
7 minutes ago at 10:06 am
An update to an update in a week, Android users can't relate.

Thanks, Craig.

Thanks, Craig.
Rating: 5 Votes
ncrypt
ncrypt
9 minutes ago at 10:04 am
Damn that was quick
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Mlrollin91
6 minutes ago at 10:07 am

First post! Badly needed update though.

Definitely not first. lol
Rating: 2 Votes
john123
john123
6 minutes ago at 10:07 am
Can anyone comment on whether this actually fixes the Exchange bug?
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Mlrollin91
8 minutes ago at 10:05 am
Huge update size via OTA, hopefully thats a sign of many fixes and improvements.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
locoboi187
7 minutes ago at 10:06 am
Any list of the minor bugs that were fixed?
Rating: 1 Votes
Grimace
Grimace
7 minutes ago at 10:06 am
Hmmm...nothing showing up just yet in software update.

Let’s hope this makes Safari snappier.
Rating: 1 Votes
ManUtd08
ManUtd08
8 minutes ago at 10:06 am
Is it wishful thinking to hope that it fixes the horrible battery life issues?
Rating: 1 Votes
sbailey4
sbailey4
8 minutes ago at 10:05 am
And BAM 10/10 for @Madscotsman :)
Rating: 1 Votes
33man
33man
8 minutes ago at 10:06 am
Fixing iphone 8 buzzing noise?
Rating: 1 Votes

