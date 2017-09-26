Redesigned iPhone with edge-to-edge OLED display and facial recognition launches November 3.
Apple Releases iOS 11.0.1 Update With Bug Fixes
Apple today released the first official update to its new iOS 11 operating system, iOS 11.0.1. iOS 11.0.1 comes just a week after Apple released iOS 11 to the public.
The iOS 11.0.1 update can be downloaded to all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the update, go to Settings --> General --> Software Update.
Today's update addresses several minor bugs that have been discovered following the release of the iOS 11 golden master. According to Apple's release notes the update includes bug fixes for iPhone and iPad.
iOS 11 is a major update to the iOS operating system with a redesigned Lock screen experience, a new customizable Control Center, a new Siri voice, a redesigned App Store, and an overhauled interface for the iPad. For more info on all the new features in iOS 11, check out our iOS 11 roundup.
7 minutes ago at 10:06 am
An update to an update in a week, Android users can't relate.
Thanks, Craig.
Thanks, Craig.
9 minutes ago at 10:04 am
Damn that was quick
6 minutes ago at 10:07 am
First post! Badly needed update though.Definitely not first. lol
6 minutes ago at 10:07 am
Can anyone comment on whether this actually fixes the Exchange bug?
8 minutes ago at 10:05 am
Huge update size via OTA, hopefully thats a sign of many fixes and improvements.
7 minutes ago at 10:06 am
Any list of the minor bugs that were fixed?
7 minutes ago at 10:06 am
Hmmm...nothing showing up just yet in software update.
Let’s hope this makes Safari snappier.
8 minutes ago at 10:06 am
8 minutes ago at 10:06 am
Is it wishful thinking to hope that it fixes the horrible battery life issues?
8 minutes ago at 10:05 am
And BAM 10/10 for [USER=454666]@Madscotsman[/USER] :)
8 minutes ago at 10:06 am
Fixing iphone 8 buzzing noise?
