New design with full-front display, facial recognition, and no Home button expected.
All Three 2017 iPhone Models Have Entered Volume Production Ahead of Expected September Launch
A new supply chain report today described strong July sales for component suppliers in the iPhone supply chain, hinting at an increase in momentum for production on the 2017 iPhones. Furthermore, sources speaking with DigiTimes have said that all three of the new iPhones -- the "iPhone 8," "iPhone 7s," and "iPhone 7s Plus" -- have now entered volume production.
The supply chain sources mentioned that there "will not be shortages" for the LCD iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus, but supply for the OLED iPhone 8 "could fall short of demand," a sentiment we've been hearing for months. One of the major factors cited for this shortage is related to "high expectations" from users, which is expected to keep suppliers operating production lines in high gear and lead to record-breaking monthly and even quarterly sales volumes.
Various iPhone 8 part leaks combined, via Benjamin Geskin
A recent investor note by KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo mentioned that Apple will begin production verification tests on the iPhone 8 at the end of August, with mass production beginning in mid-September. Kuo further believed that Apple will announce all three iPhones simultaneously in September, as well as launching them for purchase all on the same day. As usual, the OLED iPhone 8 is predicted to be in short supply, and recent reports have suggested shipments between 2 to 4 million units will be available at launch.
Also shared today by Sonny Dickson (via 9to5Mac) are a few alleged images of each new 2017 iPhone. The images focus on the all-glass rear design of the devices, a rumor that's been circulating since the October 2016 for both the iPhone 8 and the LCD iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus. The glass backs of the new iPhones will allow the devices to wirelessly charge when placed on a charging receptacle of some kind, similar to the Apple Watch's inductive charging feature.
The images show the large 5.5-inch iPhone 7s Plus, 4.7-inch iPhone 7s, and in-between 5.8-inch iPhone 8, which has a form factor near the size of the 4.7-inch iPhone and a screen slightly larger than the Plus models. The iPhone 8 will also have a vertically aligned dual lens rear camera to help boost augmented reality features, while the iPhone 7s Plus will retain the horizontal dual lens system of the previous generation.
All of the three new iPhone models, including two TFT LCD and one OLED model, have entered volume production, said the sources, adding that there will not be shortages for the two LCD models, but the supply of the OLED version could fall short of demand due to high expectations for the model.Specifically, main Apple suppliers Foxconn, Pegatron, and Wistron are believed to hit a sales high in the September-November period, due to shipments of finished iPhones predicted to "start gaining momentum" as soon as this month. In other recent production-related news, we heard about Samsung and its plan to operate seven OLED panel lines at full capacity in August, all of them dedicated to Apple's iPhone 8.
19 minutes ago at 05:41 am
My main concern remains the potential price of the iPhone 8.
If it's above £800, it's a no go for me. A phone is a phone and truthfully, there aren't many things my 6S plus can't do that the iPhone 8 will be able to.
It is getting pretty steep agreed. But I think for a long time smartphones have been way more than just phones.
Go back 10-15 years, and what would you have need to have, and spend to have all of the following:
- high end phone
- portable music player
- compact camera
- handheld gaming device
OK, you probably wouldn't need to spend £800, but I'm sure you could easily have done so, and ended up with four devices, that combined still didn't come close to doing everything you can on a modern smartphone.
And yes, I realise you can spend a lot less, and still get all of the above, but you get the point.
13 minutes ago at 05:47 am
I’d much rather the 8 be the same size as the 7 Plus with a 6”+ screen. I don’t want another baby sized phone.
47 minutes ago at 05:13 am
So, are we expecting the '7s' and '7s Plus' to also have a glass back?Yes, for "wireless" charging...
37 minutes ago at 05:23 am
I'm very curious to see how the real phones will look. I like the old rendering with the entire screen real estate being used. I'm not keen on the current iPhone 8 renderings showing that odd cutout for the earpiece and cameras.
48 minutes ago at 05:12 am
No dual camera for the 7s :(
46 minutes ago at 05:14 am
Man the naming is up ***** creek. Ah well.
I'm not due for a new phone until next year so hopefully the 8s brings back Touch ID.. if it is gone from 8
I'm not due for a new phone until next year so hopefully the 8s brings back Touch ID.. if it is gone from 8
