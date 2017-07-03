New design with full-front display and no Home button expected.
All 2017 iPhone Models Said to Include Standard 5W USB-A Adapter, With Wireless Charger Sold Separately
Well-regarded KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo this morning released a note for investors in which he made 10 predictions related to the three iPhones slated for release in 2017, including the elimination of Touch ID in the "iPhone 8."
We've now gotten our hands on Kuo's full note, and it includes several additional details that were not covered in our original post.
iPhone 8 renders from iDrop News
First and foremost, on the topic of Touch ID, Kuo's note clearly says the iPhone 8 will not support fingerprint recognition, a prediction some MacRumors readers thought was ambiguous in the first post based on the included wording. Direct from the note:
A second tidbit suggests the iPhone 8 and its companion devices, the "iPhone 7s" and the "iPhone 7s Plus" will all adopt glass bodies with metal frames to facilitate WPC-standard wireless charging functionality. WPC-standard refers to the Wireless Power Consortium, which supports the Qi wireless charging functionality built into many Android devices.
According to Kuo, wireless charging will be enabled through an optional accessory that will be purchased alongside the new iPhones -- it won't be a default feature available out of the box. Qi wireless charging is in line with rumors that have predicted the iPhone 8 will support inductive charging rather than a true wireless charging feature.
An example of a Qi wireless charging solution
Kuo also believes that while the iPhone 8 will include an embedded USB-C power delivery IC for higher charging efficiency, it will continue to ship with the same 5W power adapter equipped with a USB-A port that's included with iPhones today. A USB-A to Lightning cable will also be included as a standard accessory.
That deviates from a prediction made by Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis, who last week said the iPhone 8 would come bundled with a 10W power adapter with a USB-C connector.
Kuo's final prediction has to do with the RAM in the three new iPhone models. The first post said that the 4.7-inch iPhone 7s would include 2GB RAM while the 5.8-inch OLED iPhone 8 and 5.5-inch iPhone 7s would include 3GB RAM, but what was left out is that he also believes the DRAM transfer speed of the three new models will be faster than the iPhone 7 by 10 to 15 percent for better AR performance.
The rest of what Kuo had to say is available in the post we shared this morning, covering predictions like limited color options, 3D sensing for facial recognition, 64 and 256GB storage options, an improved speaker system, and possible supply shortages.
1 hour ago at 01:45 pm
Wow, today's iPhone news just gets worse and worse. The wireless adapter being separate is expected...but why include the crappy 5w charger when we have fast charging...
1 hour ago at 01:54 pm
If the new iPhone does not bring us real wireless and charging and instead brings Qi charging this will be a huge disappointment, that means Apple is several years behind without any kind of improvements and there were no reason at all to not provide Qi charging for the iPhone 6s and the iPhone 7.
1 hour ago at 01:54 pm
One issue with the 'faceID' (as opposed to touchID) is that if the phone is in a mount or otherwise not in your hand, you have to then have it actually facing you or however it needs to 'capture your image'. A finger is much more maneuverable that your face, especially if driving, etc., or even as a passenger. I really can't see such a quick transition to ONLY 'faceID'. An option, maybe. Only? Color me still suspicious.
47 minutes ago at 02:22 pm
The current facial recognition is crap in other phones.
The phone that have iris scanning can't be unlocked while walking. Rather dumb and pointless.
The phone that have iris scanning can't be unlocked while walking. Rather dumb and pointless.
58 minutes ago at 02:12 pm
No touch ID. No Sale. Eliminating it would be a deal breaker for me.
40 minutes ago at 02:29 pm
Such bullcrap! Every forward-thinking tech user wants USB-C all around. Not Lightning. Not USB-A. And we want USB-C headphones or Airpods in box. Enough with this anti-consumerism, Apple! My goodness.
1 hour ago at 01:52 pm
So I can take the gloves off at night, and put on a balaclava instead?
1 hour ago at 02:08 pm
Still not reading anything to make me swap out my 6S.
Whilst I understand why facial recognition might replace the TouchID technically, I can't say I would prefer it. I'm very happy with TouchID.
Whilst I understand why facial recognition might replace the TouchID technically, I can't say I would prefer it. I'm very happy with TouchID.
1 hour ago at 01:51 pm
I truly cannot picture these new iPhones not having Touch ID.
The thing is, whatever iPhones are coming out this year have already been finalized. It's way too close to September for Apple to be deciding on features...
I wish we knew for sure. I think their iris/facial recognition will be superb though.
The thing is, whatever iPhones are coming out this year have already been finalized. It's way too close to September for Apple to be deciding on features...
I wish we knew for sure. I think their iris/facial recognition will be superb though.
1 hour ago at 01:45 pm
USB-A needs to die slowly...
