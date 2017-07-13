Apple Seeds Third Beta of New watchOS 4 Operating System to Developers

Thursday July 13, 2017 2:01 PM PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today seeded the third beta of an upcoming watchOS 4 update to developers, just over three weeks after seeding the second beta and more than a month after introducing the new update at its 2017 Worldwide Developers Conference. The new version is build 15R5321h.

Once the proper configuration profile has been installed from the Apple Developer Center, the watchOS 4 beta can be downloaded through the dedicated Apple Watch app on the iPhone by going to General --> Software update.

Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.

To install the update, the Apple Watch must have 50 percent battery, it must be placed on the charger, and it must be in range of the iPhone.

watchOS 4 features three new watch faces, including a dedicated Siri watch face that displays dynamic information unique to each individual and is perhaps the most significant new feature in the update. There are also new complications for Now Playing and Apple News, and an enhanced Workout app that supports High Intensity Interval Training and new swimming options.

Gymkit, a new technology platform, will let the Apple Watch interface with gym equipment for workout data sharing purposes, and the Activity app will offer up intelligent coaching and tailored workout encouragement along with new monthly activity challenges.

Many other small tweaks and changes have been introduced, all of which are outlined in our dedicated watchOS 4 roundup.

watchOS 4 is only available to developers and will not be provided to public beta testers, so non-developers will need to wait until the software is officially released in the fall to try it out.

Related Roundups: Apple Watch Series 2, watchOS 3, watchOS 4
Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch (Neutral)
35 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
TimUSCA
1 hour ago at 02:03 pm
Holy crap, that's a nice surprise! Here's hoping it solves my battery dying in just a few hours.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
HopefulHumanist
53 minutes ago at 02:20 pm
Finally! Hope it solves the battery drain.

The release isn't even showing up in updates yet so it may have just been released. It keeps saying watchOS 4 is up to date.

I am seeing the same too.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
vbctv
56 minutes ago at 02:17 pm
The release isn't even showing up in updates yet so it may have just been released. It keeps saying watchOS 4 is up to date.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
chako
21 minutes ago at 02:53 pm

Finally! Hope it solves the battery drain.

I am seeing the same too.

Install the new profile and you'll see it. I just had the same happen and the new profile did the trick. NOTE: I had to install the new profile on the watch AND the iphone. I'm not sure why but it didn't work until after both were installed. (and both devices rebooted)

And it can be found...?

Sadly, the profile did nothing for me and the release notes are "forbidden" so I'm thinking they may have pulled it?
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Relentless Power
1 hour ago at 02:13 pm
Much needed. Slightly later than expected, but here none the less.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
hauntvictim
56 minutes ago at 02:17 pm
I guess us Gen 1 users are stuck with super slow use of apps.
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]