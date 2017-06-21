Apple Seeds Second Beta of New watchOS 4 Operating System to Developers

Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.

Apple today seeded the second beta of an upcoming watchOS 4 update to developers, a little over two weeks after its introduction at the 2017 Worldwide Developers Conference.Once the proper configuration profile has been installed from the Apple Developer Center, the watchOS 4 beta can be downloaded through the dedicated Apple Watch app on the iPhone by going to General --> Software update.To install the update, the Apple Watch must have 50 percent battery, it must be placed on the charger, and it must be in range of the iPhone.watchOS 4 introduces three new watch faces, including a dedicated Siri watch face that displays dynamic information unique to each individual. There are complications for Now Playing and Apple News, and an enhanced Workout app that supports High Intensity Interval Training.Gymkit, a new technology platform, will let the Apple Watch interface with gym equipment for workout data sharing purposes, and the Activity app will offer up intelligent coaching and tailored workout encouragement along with new monthly activity challenges.watchOS 4 is only available to developers and will not be provided to public beta testers, so non-developers will need to wait until the software is officially released in the fall to try it out.