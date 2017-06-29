Apple Pay Now Widely Accepted at Yankee Stadium, Coors Field, Comerica Park and Two Other MLB Ballparks

Fans of the Colorado Rockies, Detroit Tigers, Kansas City Royals, Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, and New York Yankees are now able to use Apple Pay either for the first time or in many more places at each team's respective stadium.
Los Angeles company Appetize today announced it has launched its modern point-of-sale solution at five Major League Baseball stadiums, including Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Comerica Park in Detroit, Coors Field in Denver, Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, and Yankee Stadium in New York City.
While some of the ballparks already accepted Apple Pay to a limited extent, Appetize's technology extends Apple Pay widely to concession stands, team merchandise stores, and other new areas. The NFC-enabled terminals also support other EMV-based payment options such as Chip-and-PIN cards and Masterpass.
Appetize said wait staff will also be using its iPad mini-based handheld point-of-sale solution for in-seat ordering and delivery.
A spokesperson for Appetize told MacRumors that most of the ballparks were previously using legacy point-of-sale systems, primarily with swipe-only functionality for credit and debit cards. Kauffman Stadium did widely accept Apple Pay at concession stands during the 2014 World Series in partnership with MasterCard.
Appetize had already installed its solution at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Fenway Park in Boston, and Citi Field in New York City.
