Apple Seeds First Public Beta of macOS 10.12.6 to Public Beta Testers

Apple today seeded the first beta of macOS Sierra 10.12.6 to public beta testers, one day after releasing the beta to developers and two days after releasing macOS Sierra 10.12.5, a minor update with bug fixes and other improvements.
Beta testers who have signed up for the Apple beta testing program will receive the macOS Sierra 10.12.6 beta through the Software Update mechanism in the Mac App Store.
Those who want to be a part of Apple's beta testing program can sign up to participate through the beta testing website, which gives users access to both iOS and macOS Sierra betas.
No notable features were discovered in macOS Sierra 10.12.6 developer beta, suggesting this update is minor in scale and focuses on internal improvements like bug fixes and security enhancements rather than outward-facing changes.
