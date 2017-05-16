Faster Kaby Lake processors and up to 16 GB of RAM expected in second quarter 2017.
Apple Seeds First Beta of macOS Sierra 10.12.6 to Developers
Apple today seeded the first beta of an upcoming macOS Sierra 10.12.6 update to developers, one day after releasing macOS Sierra 10.12.5, a minor update that introduced a fix for a bug with USB headphones and other small improvements.
macOS Sierra 10.12.6 can be downloaded through the Apple Developer Center or using the Software Update mechanism in the Mac App Store.
We don't know yet what's included in the macOS Sierra 10.12.6 update, but with the debut of the next-generation version of macOS approaching, it's likely to feature minor bug fixes, improvements, and security enhancements.
Development of macOS is wrapping up as Apple transitions to macOS 10.13, which will be introduced at the Worldwide Developers Conference in June.
macOS Sierra 10.12.6 can be downloaded through the Apple Developer Center or using the Software Update mechanism in the Mac App Store.
We don't know yet what's included in the macOS Sierra 10.12.6 update, but with the debut of the next-generation version of macOS approaching, it's likely to feature minor bug fixes, improvements, and security enhancements.
Development of macOS is wrapping up as Apple transitions to macOS 10.13, which will be introduced at the Worldwide Developers Conference in June.
Related Roundup: macOS Sierra