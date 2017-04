B&O Play Unveils $169 P2 Bluetooth Portable Speaker With Gesture Controls

Danish high-end audio outfit B&O Play unveiled its latest Bluetooth speaker today. The Beoplay P2 features a grilled aluminum and leather design similar to the company's impressive $250 Beoplay A1 speaker, which we reviewed last year , but otherwise there are some notable differences.First of all, the P2 is cheaper at $169, and it comes in a smaller housing than the A1, which the company hopes makes this a device "you don't want to leave your home without". The other big change is that apart from a power button hidden on the back, the P2 doesn't have any physical controls to speak of.Instead of using buttons, users change the volume, and play, pause, and skip tracks via a series of taps and gestures that can be customized using the accompanying Beoplay mobile app.The P2 shares the same tweeter at the A1 unit, but B&O Play says it has redesigned the A1's mid-woofer using an anodized aluminum cone structure to house it in a smaller chassis without compromising on bass performance.Elsewhere, the P2 also has a microphone to take calls, a USB-C cable for charging, up to 10 hours' battery life, and splash resistance.The Beoplay P2 can be had in black, sandstone, and royal blue colors, and is available today on the B&O Play website