B&O Play Unveils $169 P2 Bluetooth Portable Speaker With Gesture Controls

Danish high-end audio outfit B&O Play unveiled its latest Bluetooth speaker today. The Beoplay P2 features a grilled aluminum and leather design similar to the company's impressive $250 Beoplay A1 speaker, which we reviewed last year, but otherwise there are some notable differences.
First of all, the P2 is cheaper at $169, and it comes in a smaller housing than the A1, which the company hopes makes this a device "you don't want to leave your home without". The other big change is that apart from a power button hidden on the back, the P2 doesn't have any physical controls to speak of.
Instead of using buttons, users change the volume, and play, pause, and skip tracks via a series of taps and gestures that can be customized using the accompanying Beoplay mobile app.
The P2 shares the same tweeter at the A1 unit, but B&O Play says it has redesigned the A1's mid-woofer using an anodized aluminum cone structure to house it in a smaller chassis without compromising on bass performance.
Elsewhere, the P2 also has a microphone to take calls, a USB-C cable for charging, up to 10 hours' battery life, and splash resistance.
The Beoplay P2 can be had in black, sandstone, and royal blue colors, and is available today on the B&O Play website.
