Casetify Debuts Red iPhone 7 Case Collection

Friday March 24, 2017 5:20 AM PDT by Tim Hardwick
Casetify, a site that specializes in custom designed iPhone and iPad cases, today debuted a collection of shine-through design cases especially curated for Apple's special edition (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, which also debuts on Friday.

In total, 60 different designs make up the collection, which includes repeating pattern designs, favorite quotes, and vector graphics, among other illustrations. Individual cases cost $40 each for both 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch handset sizes.


The cases are made in a soft polycarbonate (TPU) Classic Grip, which safeguards the phone from any accidental drops. The matte, soft-touch frame enables a soft grip, while the semi-transparent back exposes the anodized aluminum red finish of Apple's new iPhone colorway.

Using the site's design feature, or the company's mobile app, users also have the ability to create their own see-through designs, by adding photos from their computers, Instagram, or Facebook to personalize their case.

GrumpyMom
38 minutes ago at 05:25 am
Hmmm...look how good red and black look together!
69Mustang
3 minutes ago at 06:01 am
Hmmmm...

/buys red phone
/"accidentally" cracks screen
/gets replacement black front

profit?
69Mustang
13 minutes ago at 05:51 am

The black drip case would look great on a black iPhone, otherwise the rest are not my thing, especially not at that price point.

Yup. That case on a black phone would be excellent. On a phone with a white face? Well, you could always stare at the back.:p
kazmac
29 minutes ago at 05:34 am
The black drip case would look great on a black iPhone, otherwise the rest are not my thing, especially not at that price point.
Telos101
36 minutes ago at 05:27 am

Hmmm...look how good red and black look together!


Aw, man. Don't rub it in! :(
