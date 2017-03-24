Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
Apple Store Down in Advance of (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 7 and New 9.7-inch iPad Launch at 08:01 Pacific Time
Internet users attempting to access the store section of the U.S. site are being met with the familiar "We've got something special in store for you" placeholder, accompanied by a relaunch time of 8:01 a.m. Pacific Time, which is when Apple previously said it would officially be launching the new red colorway iPhone.
Today Apple is also launching a new lower priced 9.7-inch iPad to replace the iPad Air 2, new Apple Watch bands, iPhone cases in new colors, and new storage tiers for the iPhone SE and the iPad mini 4. Apple is also due to discontinue the iPad mini 2.
The PRODUCT(RED) iPhone 7 will be available in 128GB and 256GB storage capacities for the same $749/$849 and $869/$969 prices as the equivalent iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus models in standard colors. The anodized aluminum's vibrant red finish has a white Apple logo and white front bezels.
It's very unlikely that the message relates to anything other than updates to the online ordering process to reflect the new products, but we'll keep readers updated as soon as we learn more.
It's actually more than two products aside from the new 9.7 iPad and the Product Red iPhone. It also includes added Watch bands, iPhone SE, and additional iPhone cases.
Not to mention any other unforeseen edits/changes that you're not aware of.
Its well beyond the time when people waited with baited breath every time the web store went off line, its just a stupid inconvenience these days.
Go buy a $100 webshop that can do that live.
Or upgrade to FileMaker Pro
Rhetorical? As different as Apple is, it's likely their way of doing things versus what's convenient for the rest of us. Also, I can't attest to Amazons functions when site coordinating. Perhaps Amazon has a completely different set of servers that handle site alterations differently, being their vastly larger than most other sites with inventory.
I doubt that is has anything to do with technical reasons. It is more their mindset that thrives on keynotes and fantastical product updates that people are scrambling to gobble up.
Apple likes to create suspension and 'building up demand'.
This works well for intimate customer products like phones and watches. Not so much for bread and butter products that people need to get some work done (like silly old computers)...
[doublepost=1490348421][/doublepost]I don't get it. Why one of the largest technology company needs to shut down its online store to update something?
It is early morning in the US.
However, Store is down during the whole business day in Europe.
This may work for private customers, but really shows that Apple simply does not cater for business or PRO customers...
It has nothing to do with knowing about the products, they close the site to make alterations to the website reflecting the newest product updates. This isn't anything new.6 hours. I'm sure Apple has an army of people who manage the website. 2 products. The changes are probably already on a staging or dev server and all they'd need to do is push the new pages out.
