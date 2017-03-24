New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

Apple Store Down in Advance of (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 7 and New 9.7-inch iPad Launch at 08:01 Pacific Time

Friday March 24, 2017 2:25 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
Apple took down its online store early this morning as the company prepares to launch its special edition (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus in more than 40 countries around the world.


Internet users attempting to access the store section of the U.S. site are being met with the familiar "We've got something special in store for you" placeholder, accompanied by a relaunch time of 8:01 a.m. Pacific Time, which is when Apple previously said it would officially be launching the new red colorway iPhone.

Today Apple is also launching a new lower priced 9.7-inch iPad to replace the iPad Air 2, new Apple Watch bands, iPhone cases in new colors, and new storage tiers for the iPhone SE and the iPad mini 4. Apple is also due to discontinue the iPad mini 2.

The PRODUCT(RED) iPhone 7 will be available in 128GB and 256GB storage capacities for the same $749/$849 and $869/$969 prices as the equivalent iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus models in standard colors. The anodized aluminum's vibrant red finish has a white Apple logo and white front bezels.

It's very unlikely that the message relates to anything other than updates to the online ordering process to reflect the new products, but we'll keep readers updated as soon as we learn more.

(Thanks, Andrea!)

Related Roundup: iPhone 7
Tag: (PRODUCT)RED
[ 22 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
OllyW
12 minutes ago at 02:47 am

It's actually more than two products aside from the new 9.7 iPad and the Product Red iPhone. It also includes added Watch bands, iPhone SE, and additional iPhone cases.

Not to mention any other unforeseen edits/changes that you're not aware of.

Amazon adds tons of new stuff every single day and their site manages to stay up and running.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
VelociraptorBot
11 minutes ago at 02:48 am
Well, this isnt annoying at all, I wasnt literally about to buy a new Mac only to be told I have to wait, not at all. I have to trudge into the city now and hope the Apple store has my configuration in stock.

Its well beyond the time when people waited with baited breath every time the web store went off line, its just a stupid inconvenience these days.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
wbrat
10 minutes ago at 02:49 am
I don't get it. They already made changes to the store few days ago...

Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
bobjonesco
9 minutes ago at 02:50 am

Go buy a $100 webshop that can do that live.
Or upgrade to FileMaker Pro

What are you talking about? The "new" site content isn't being created in the next 6 hours. All that stuff is sitting on a staging ser

It's actually more than two products aside from the new 9.7 iPad and the Product Red iPhone. It also includes added Watch bands, iPhone SE, and additional iPhone cases.

Not to mention any other unforeseen edits/changes that you're not aware of.

all that stuff is 99% likely done and sitting on a dev server waiting to get pushed live.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Brenster
18 minutes ago at 02:41 am
Looks like the 8.01am PDT launch time isn't being adjusted for local time internationally. Taking the entire store down for the entire working day until 4.01pm UK time doesn't seem to be the best way to sell everything that's not a new product pre-order.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Detektiv-Pinky
3 minutes ago at 02:57 am

Rhetorical? As different as Apple is, it's likely their way of doing things versus what's convenient for the rest of us. Also, I can't attest to Amazons functions when site coordinating. Perhaps Amazon has a completely different set of servers that handle site alterations differently, being their vastly larger than most other sites with inventory.


I doubt that is has anything to do with technical reasons. It is more their mindset that thrives on keynotes and fantastical product updates that people are scrambling to gobble up.

Apple likes to create suspension and 'building up demand'.

This works well for intimate customer products like phones and watches. Not so much for bread and butter products that people need to get some work done (like silly old computers)...
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Detektiv-Pinky
15 minutes ago at 02:45 am

[doublepost=1490348421][/doublepost]I don't get it. Why one of the largest technology company needs to shut down its online store to update something?


It is early morning in the US.
However, Store is down during the whole business day in Europe.

This may work for private customers, but really shows that Apple simply does not cater for business or PRO customers...
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
bobjonesco
21 minutes ago at 02:38 am

It has nothing to do with knowing about the products, they close the site to make alterations to the website reflecting the newest product updates. This isn't anything new.

6 hours. I'm sure Apple has an army of people who manage the website. 2 products. The changes are probably already on a staging or dev server and all they'd need to do is push the new pages out.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
bobjonesco
26 minutes ago at 02:33 am
Taking the store down for 6 hours just to add two products we already new about?
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
fogandflower
21 minutes ago at 02:38 am

('//www.macrumors.com/2017/03/24/apple-store-down-red-iphone-7-launch/')


Apple took down its online store early this morning as the company prepares to launch its special edition ('//www.macrumors.com/2017/03/21/apple-announces-iphone-7-productred-special-edition/') (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus in more than 40 countries around the world.



Internet users attempting to access the store section of the site are being met with the familiar "We've got something special in store for you" placeholder, accompanied by a relaunch time of 8:01 a.m. PDT, which is when Apple previously said it would officially be launching the new red colorway iPhone.

PRODUCT(RED) models will be available in 128GB and 256GB storage capacities for the same $749/$849 and $869/$969 prices as the equivalent iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus models in standard colors. The anodized aluminum's vibrant red finish has a white Apple logo and white front bezels.

It's unlikely that the message relates to anything other than last minute changes to the iPhone 7 online ordering process, but we'll keep readers updated as soon as we learn more.

(Thanks, Andrea!)

Article Link: Apple Store Down in Advance of (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 7 Launch at 08:01 PDT ('//www.macrumors.com/2017/03/24/apple-store-down-red-iphone-7-launch/')

[doublepost=1490348421][/doublepost]I don't get it. Why one of the largest technology company needs to shut down its online store to update something?
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]