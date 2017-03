Apple Store Down in Advance of (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 7 and New 9.7-inch iPad Launch at 08:01 Pacific Time

Apple took down its online store early this morning as the company prepares to launch its special edition (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus in more than 40 countries around the world.Internet users attempting to access the store section of the U.S. site are being met with the familiar "We've got something special in store for you" placeholder, accompanied by a relaunch time of 8:01 a.m. Pacific Time, which is when Apple previously said it would officially be launching the new red colorway iPhone.Today Apple is also launching a new lower priced 9.7-inch iPad to replace the iPad Air 2, new Apple Watch bands , iPhone cases in new colors , and new storage tiers for the iPhone SE and the iPad mini 4 . Apple is also due to discontinue the iPad mini 2.The PRODUCT(RED) iPhone 7 will be available in 128GB and 256GB storage capacities for the same $749/$849 and $869/$969 prices as the equivalent iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus models in standard colors. The anodized aluminum's vibrant red finish has a white Apple logo and white front bezels.It's very unlikely that the message relates to anything other than updates to the online ordering process to reflect the new products, but we'll keep readers updated as soon as we learn more.(Thanks, Andrea!)