Google Makes Chrome Browser for iOS Open Source

Tuesday January 31, 2017 12:14 PM PST by Juli Clover
Google_Chrome_Material_Icon-450x450Google today announced that the code for Chrome for iOS is being added to its Chromium project and will be available through the company's open-source repository going forward.

According to Google, Chrome for iOS was previously kept separate from the rest of the Chromium project because of the "additional complexity" required for the platform, such as the need for the browser to be built using the WebKit rendering engine.

Google says the company's engineers have spent "a lot of time" over the last few years tweaking the Chrome for iOS code needed to upstream into Chromium, a process that was recently completed.
Today, that upstreaming is complete, and developers can compile the iOS version of Chromium like they can for other versions of Chromium. Development speed is also faster now that all of the tests for Chrome for iOS are available to the entire Chromium community and automatically run any time that code is checked in.
Designed as an alternative to Safari, Chrome for iOS is available for free to all users from the iOS App Store. [Direct Link]

Chrome users won't notice any obvious changes to the browser, but the shift to open source will make it easier for Google to release new versions of Chrome for iOS.

Avatar
coolfactor
59 minutes ago at 12:26 pm
Smart move by Google.

Apple - you're slowly being buried by the faster pace and openness of other companies in this space. Your Safari Technology Preview is a step in the right direction, but it doesn't go far enough. Pace is still too slow.
Rating: 2 Votes
Zirel
Zirel
56 minutes ago at 12:29 pm

I thought open source apps weren't allowed on the app store?

Complete BS.


Google today announced ('https://blog.chromium.org/2017/01/open-sourcing-chrome-on-ios.html') that the code for Chrome for iOS is being added to its Chromium project and will be available through the company's open-source repository going forward.


No, this is marketing BS.

This, like Chromium isn't the complete Chrome App from Google, this is the "clean" part, the part where they add code to "better integrate with Google services" is kept closed.
Rating: 1 Votes
