Apple Planning to Open Flagship Store in Milan, Italy

Monday January 9, 2017 12:53 PM PST by Joe Rossignol
Apple is planning to open a flagship retail store underneath Piazza del Liberty, or Liberty Square, in Milan, the most populous metropolitan area in Italy, according to preliminary guidelines approved by the city's planning department last month.

Render of planned flagship Apple Store in Milan, Italy

The retail store will be developed by architecture firm Foster and Partners, who have partnered with Apple for several of its flagship retail stores around the world and its upcoming Campus 2 headquarters in Cupertino, California.

The location is expected to be "one of the most innovative and technological Apple Stores in the world," and it will include an above-ground amphitheater where Apple plans to host at least eight public events of cultural significance per year.

The amphitheater will "represent the heart of the square," with steps leading to an intermediate level between the square and the underlying store. An elevator will be included at the plaza level to ensure the store is fully accessible.

A large glass screen made from a waterfall will mark the entrance to the store, which will take over the space currently occupied by Apollo Spazio Cinema. No timeline was outlined for completion of the project.

Apple's upcoming store in Kunming, China

In related news, Apple today announced it will open its next store in Kunming, China on January 21 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

You need an iconic fashion location , mega sales potential or sweet tax deal. What's NZ got? ;)

Haha! Touche! My main grievance is the fact that there are smaller cities than Auckland in the world that do have an Apple store, and yet we still dont.
In all fairness, we have Gucci, Dior, Tiffany, Louis Vuitton, H&M, TopShop, Swarovski, Coach, Rodd & Gunn, Hugo Boss, Prada, and others... New Zealand also has pretty sweet tax incentives for off-shore companies and an apparently 'booming' economy with all of Apple's target market having a somewhat flush amount of disposable income.
We were one of the first countries to have an online Apple Store, yet now we are one of (two?) that have an online shop with no physical store. Presently our only option is to fly internationally to Australia (4hours each way at $450+ return) to have the privilege of seeing the magical people in blue shirts.
