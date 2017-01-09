Apple Planning to Open Flagship Store in Milan, Italy

Apple is planning to open a flagship retail store underneath Piazza del Liberty, or Liberty Square, in Milan, the most populous metropolitan area in Italy, according to preliminary guidelines approved by the city's planning department last month.
Render of planned flagship Apple Store in Milan, Italy
The retail store will be developed by architecture firm Foster and Partners, who have partnered with Apple for several of its flagship retail stores around the world and its upcoming Campus 2 headquarters in Cupertino, California.
The location is expected to be "one of the most innovative and technological Apple Stores in the world," and it will include an above-ground amphitheater where Apple plans to host at least eight public events of cultural significance per year.
The amphitheater will "represent the heart of the square," with steps leading to an intermediate level between the square and the underlying store. An elevator will be included at the plaza level to ensure the store is fully accessible.
A large glass screen made from a waterfall will mark the entrance to the store, which will take over the space currently occupied by Apollo Spazio Cinema. No timeline was outlined for completion of the project.
Apple's upcoming store in Kunming, China
In related news, Apple today announced it will open its next store in Kunming, China on January 21 at 10:00 a.m. local time.
(Thanks, setteBIT and Storeteller!)
