CES 2017: Apple Pay Integration With 'MORE.' Loyalty Program Coming to 300,000 U.S. Vending Machines

Self-serve technology company USA Technologies today announced that it will soon integrate its MORE. loyalty and payroll deduct program with Apple Pay at more than 300,000 vending machines across the United States. With the partnership, and inclusion of the MORE. program, users at any participating machine will be able to purchase an item with Apple Pay and receive exclusive offers, promotions, and discounts toward future purchases.
The company mentioned that for any user who begins the Apple Pay checkout process at one of the machines, and isn't a part of the MORE. loyalty program, the machine will be able to instantly enroll the user into the program and have their new digital reward card added directly into Apple Pay. USA Technologies believes that the system as a whole is "much more efficient" for both customers and operators of the supported vending machines.
Although unconfirmed, USA Technologies' description of the MORE. and Apple Pay collaboration sounds like it will offer one-touch checkout as well. For anyone interested, the company has more details about the MORE. program on its website.
“Consumers are getting more accustomed to paying with their phones, and with all of the digital noise coming at consumers 24/7, loyalty and rewards programs that easily integrate into popular payment methods like Apple Pay are a win/win,” said Maeve McKenna Duska, senior vice president of sales and marketing, USA Technologies.Wallgreens was the first retail store to support the Apple Pay loyalty card feature, followed by other companies, including Kohl's. The addition of a loyalty card normally turns the checkout process into a two-step system -- activating the rewards card with Touch ID, and then doing the same for the actual payment card -- but Kohl's streamlined that into a one-touch rewards and payment system.
“By offering MORE. with Apple Pay we are giving consumers a loyalty program that seamlessly integrates with their lifestyle, rewarding them for using the one thing they always have on hand, their iPhone or Apple Watch. We expect the MORE. integration with Apple Pay will not only fuel participation in the unattended loyalty program, but also underscore the ease, security and simplicity of Apple Pay transactions for everyday purchases like those made at vending machines, laundromats, self-serve kiosks, parking and more.”
