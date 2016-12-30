Apple Rumored to Begin Seeding iOS 10.3 With New 'Theatre' Mode on January 10

Apple is preparing to begin seeding builds of iOS 10.3 to developers as soon as next month, according to Sonny Dickson, who has occasionally offered accurate information on Apple's plans from supply chain sources and other contacts. Dickson says iOS 10.3 will include a new "Theatre" mode with a "popcorn-shaped" icon in the Control Center, although he does not explain what exactly this mode will entail.
The most recent significant iOS update was iOS 10.2, which was released to the public earlier this month and included a new TV app and a number of new and updated emoji, among other changes. A new iOS 10.2.1 update is currently in beta testing.
Trend of visits to MacRumors from devices claiming to be running iOS 10.3
We've seen a steady increase in visits to MacRumors from devices claiming to be running iOS 10.3 over past several months with visits now numbering in the hundreds per day, suggesting a developer release could indeed be coming in the near future.
Apple has been rumored to be launching updated iPad models in the March or April timeframe, with the company reportedly developing some new iPad-specific software features such as improved Apple Pencil support to accompany the hardware updates. It's possible iOS 10.3 could be the update that delivers these features, although it may not be apparent in the early stages of developer seeding if the new features are exclusive to unreleased hardware.
iOS 10.3 to feature a new Theatre mode - will include a new popcorn-shaped Control Center icon.— Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) December 30, 2016
iOS 10.3 beta 1 is scheduled to seed on January 10th.— Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) December 30, 2016
