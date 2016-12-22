Redesigned Photos Web App on iCloud.com Now Available for Everyone

Thursday December 22, 2016 6:10 AM PST by Mitchel Broussard
After first testing out a new update to the Photos web app on the iCloud beta website earlier this month, Apple has now rolled out the update to all users (via Mac Generation). The overhaul to the app on iCloud.com introduces a macOS-like Photos experience with a sidebar that can be toggled on and off, and a scrollable thumbnail view of every photo in an album at the bottom of the site when looking at individual pictures.

icloud-website-update
Previously, Photos on iCloud.com placed albums in a tab bar at the top of the site, so the update makes it easier to navigate multiple albums at once. To top off the navigation tweaks, there are also four action buttons in the top right corner of the web app for uploading, adding, downloading, sharing, and deleting albums and photos.

The Photos web app on iCloud.com is still lacking macOS and iOS features like editing, shared albums, memories, and people, which uses facial recognition to organize your photos on Mac and iPhone. Users can head over to iCloud.com to check out the new Photos update on the site.

Mac Fly (film)
29 minutes ago at 06:16 am
Next up—now that Facebook messenger sucks—iMessage on iCloud.com and iMessage on Android for cross-platform iMessage everywhere. I hope for a day where I can simply iMessage everyone.
Traverse
12 minutes ago at 06:34 am

Very nice, but it would be great if they could work on iCloud Drive for iOS. When I put photos on there, I cant even swipe between them. You have to exit each one and then click the next one and so on and so forth...

An infuriating and nonsense issue that shows that no one at Apple really tests some of these features.
Kobayagi
29 minutes ago at 06:17 am
Very nice, but it would be great if they could work on iCloud Drive for iOS. When I put photos on there, I cant even swipe between them. You have to exit each one and then click the next one and so on and so forth...
ILuvEggplant
14 minutes ago at 06:32 am
Wow it doesn't look beta anymore.

How many years did this take?
porky
16 minutes ago at 06:30 am

Just tried. Nothing even close how good Google Photos online experience is.
For once I agree with you. ;)


Google photos is amazing. Recognises everything when you search, it even made a very nice movie of my holliday.
